Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is one of the most iconic brands in the world, and its stock has been a solid performer over the past decade. In the latest quarter, the company reported record sales of $9.2 billion, which was up 12% year-over-year. Comparable Store Sales were up 10% globally (+7% in North America and +24% in International). But despite these results, the stock price barely moved. A deep dive into the financials provides a more nuanced perspective.

Financial Health: A Snapshot

Starbucks currently boasts a market cap of $115 billion. Having accumulated $4.3 billion in cash and investments, and with a debt standing at $13.5 billion, the enterprise value is roughly $125 billion.

Revenue for the latest quarter was a record $9.2 billion. Over the past year, Starbucks has churned out a cumulative revenue of $35 billion, net income of $3.8 billion, and free cash flow of $2.9 billion.

Valuation metrics reveal Starbucks stock is pegged at 3.6 times its revenue, 31 times its earnings, and 43 times its free cash flow. Additionally, for those seeking income, the stock dispenses a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Historical Performance vs. Present Valuation

For a company that trades at 31 times earnings, one might argue that it seems pricey. But historically the business has demanded a high valuation. That's because over the past decade, Starbucks has displayed consistent growth. Its revenue has advanced by approximately 9% annually and earnings per share has grown about 12% each year.

Nevertheless, there are concerns. Net income is yet to surpass its high point from 2019, and there's been a noticeable dip in gross margins from a near 30% in 2017 to 27% in the present day.

Growth Prospects: The Path Ahead

With such a hefty market cap and a sprawling network of over 37,000 stores globally, it's understandable to wonder how much further Starbucks can expand? But Starbucks management is adept at wringing value out of every corner. And there are several ways Starbucks can achieve growth going forward.

Domestic Expansion: There may be over 16,000 stores in the US but the country still presents untapped potential. Starbucks can strategize on launching outlets in smaller towns and also consider compact formats in metropolitan areas. Partnerships with retailers like AmazonGo offer another way for Starbucks to take part in drive-through and coffee pick up trends. International Foray: The growth trajectory in markets like China is promising. The company just reported 51% YoY growth in China which is exceptional even accounting for lockdowns. Their aggressive strategy is evident with a new store springing up in China almost every 15 hours according to QSR News. In total, Starbucks is hoping to reach 55,000 stores around the world by 2030. Product Innovation: The introduction of new beverages, especially cold ones, and snacks have been primary revenue streams lately. More innovations can boost earnings significantly. Capital Allocation: With the reinstated buyback plan, Starbucks has earmarked a massive $20 billion for buybacks until 2025. This could enhance shareholder value. Loyalty cards: The Starbucks Rewards program in the U.S. increased to 31.4 million last quarter, up 15% year-over-year. You only have to look at a company like Costco to understand the benefits from having a successful loyalty program. In addition, the latest earnings report revealed Starbucks is holding almost $1.8 billion of customers' cash on its balance sheet as a result of its rewards program. That's money that Starbucks can use to earn interest without the need to return and as reported by the Financial Times, that deposit base is more than is held at most regional banks.

Beyond Coffee: Starbucks' Diversification

Beyond its globally recognizable outlets, Starbucks extends its presence through licensed stores and retail shelves. The company isn't confined to its flagship Starbucks Coffee brand but has extended its reach through other brands such as:

Teavana: A brand dedicated to high-quality teas.

Seattle’s Best Coffee: Another coffee contender in its portfolio.

Ethos: Making clean water accessible with every bottle purchased.

Starbucks Reserve: An upscale brand of select Starbucks outlets.

Princi: An artisanal bakery and pizzeria.

Challenges and Competition

Of course, Starbucks will not face a clear run. The company's growing stature poses brand dilution risks and Starbucks has been facing rising labor costs in recent years, which could put pressure on its margins. Past run-ins with labor unions have also spotlighted some vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, emerging competitors like Dutch Bros, though minuscule compared to Starbucks, are aggressively expanding with plans to hit 1,000 outlets by 2025. The company also faces competition from other coffee chains, such as Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's.

Financial Roadmap

Despite challenges, Starbucks remains optimistic, projecting 7-9% annual revenue growth and 15-20% earnings growth in the coming years (as detailed in the company's 3-year financial roadmap).

But in terms of a back-of-the-envelope valuation, with a 15% annual growth rate in earnings over the next 5 years and a projected 25 times earnings multiple, Starbucks’ stock could be valued at $167 in half a decade. Add in dividends (reinvested) and the annualized return gets to around 12.18%.

In conclusion, while the US market may saturate, China holds the key to Starbucks' global growth ambitions. Given its current momentum in the Asian market and robust membership program, Starbucks is well poised for further sustained returns, making a case for a bullish outlook.