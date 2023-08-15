Brandon Bell

Overview:

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is the 6th largest supermarket chain by MV (Market Value). Kroger has raised its dividend for 18 straight years and has recently made an offer to acquire Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI).

companiesmarketcap.com

If we compare Kroger's total return (including dividends) for the last 12 months it has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) marginally by 8% to 11%.

Seeking Alpha

That indicates that KR has generally performed along with general market returns.

The question for investors at this point in time is, does Kroger represent a reasonable potential investment return, including dividends, or should investors be on the lookout for better investment performance somewhere else?

In this article, we will look at Kroger's prospects for the next year to try and determine the price direction out to 2024 as compared to the last year.

Kroger's Stock Key Metrics

Let's look at Kroger's financial metrics, comparing the latest TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) with the previous year. All in all, the latest TTM metrics look pretty good with most values improving.

I use the financial metrics to discover what I consider to be positive investment numbers (yellow boxes) and compare them with any negative investment numbers (orange boxes).

Seeking Alpha and author

One quick look at the financial metrics table above comparing 2022 TTM to 2023 TTM shows that even though Kroger increased Revenue (Line 2) by 6% it nonetheless had a higher EPS (Line 10) up 20%, and FCF (Line 15) up 16%. This could imply that KR improved efficiency throughout the year.

Kroger's price (Line 1) increased by 6% over the last 12 months the same as the increase in Revenue (Line 2). Gross Margin (Line 4) dropped marginally.

The PE Ratio (Line 11) has dropped from 15.9x to 13.9x - a decrease of 12% even though revenue (Line 2) and EPS (Line 10) increased nicely. This could imply Kroger should be considered a potential turnaround candidate since the key financial metrics like the PE ratio decreased while profits and revenue increased. If Mr. Market takes a closer look at KR it may increase the share price back to at least last year's PE ratio (Line 11) which would be a nice 12% increase.

Net Debt (Line 12) decreased by 12% but because the EBITDA increased by 6% the Debt/EBITDA fell by 23%. Those numbers reflect improved operations and an improved balance sheet.

FCF (Free Cash Flow) on (Line 15) was up by 16%, and the Price to FCF ratio (Line 16) dropped by 9% which could be another positive turnaround indicator

A big plus was the dividend increasing by a substantial 24% over the last 12 months.

Another interesting and positive note is the fact that Inventories (Line 19) are actually down by 5% over the previous year in spite of revenue, profit, and FCF improvements. That is a very positive sign going forward.

So Kroger had good results over the last 12 months although the modest share price increase was not in line with the increase in earnings, EBITDA and FCF indicating that the price may have a nice bump upwards if KR's can at least return to last year's PE, FCF, and Debt/EBITDA (Line 14) ratios.

What Do Analysts Think Of Kroger?

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts are decidedly upbeat about Kroger with 16 Buys and only 1 Sell.

Seeking Alpha and author

The Quant rating has been mixed over the last year with Strong Buy and Buy ratings on and off for the entire twelve-month period. But note the current hold rating which became apparent only after Kroger announced the $24.6 billion Albertsons acquisition in late July.

Apparently, Quant not enamored with the deal and neither am I.

Seeking Alpha

All in all, Kroger appears to have a good rating from analysts but a decidedly neutral rating from Quant.

MarketWatch analysts also have a consistent "Buy" rating on Kroger.

MarketWatch

So based on the above ratings Kroger seems to be a Buy with the Quant Hold being a caveat.

How Does Kroger's Price Compare To Other Companies In Its Market Sector?

A legitimate question when looking at any stock is to compare its performance with other stocks in the same market sector. If we look at Kroger's performance over the last year and compare it to other stocks in the supermarket sector, we can see that both Kroger and Albertsons have performed at about an average rate relative to the others.

Seeking Alpha

This would imply the supermarket sector, in general, had a decent year, and relatively speaking, Kroger was right in the middle on a price-performance basis. This would imply that the supermarket sector is doing OK and would probably not be a big factor in the future price of Kroger.

Kroger's Dividend and Share Buybacks

Kroger has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years, a remarkable performance.

In addition, Kroger's dividend growth rate has been exceptional, as shown by the following 3, 5, and 10-year comparisons.

Seeking Alpha

Kroger has also bought back approximately 30% of its shares over the last 10 years, another outstanding record.

Seeking Alpha

Kroger's dividend and share buyback record are exceptional.

Is Kroger's Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Obviously, there are risks with a Kroger investment. Besides the day-to-day competitive risks, there are ongoing inflation and recession risks. But those risks seem muted at this point and having a record of 18 consecutive dividend increases mitigates the risk considerably. Kroger has kept that dividend increasing through previous recessionary periods over the last 18 years.

Add in the consistent, ongoing share buybacks and you have a stellar turnaround prospect.

However, Kroger's Price to Sales ratio is about average for the last 5 years, implying that it may not be as underpriced as I concluded above.

Seeking Alpha

That would not be a positive sign for a possible turnaround in the share price even if results improve to last year's level.

I rate Kroger a Hold for the following 3 reasons:

1. The acquisition of Albertsons may or may not end up positive. And since the deal won't close until sometime next year, the doubt will hang over Kroger's price in the meantime. And even after it closes we won't know the final outcome for at least another year after that. That long period of time will cause most investors FUD and could restrict Kroger's upside potential.

2. The Quant's sudden change in ratings over the last 3 months from Strong Buy to Buy to Hold.

3. Kroger's middling Price to Sales ratio adds another uncertainty to the mix.