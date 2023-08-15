Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ribbon Communications: Waiting For Better Margins Before Upgrading

Aug. 15, 2023 7:37 AM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
338 Followers

Summary

  • Ribbon Communications has a valuation of around 12x P/E and lacks solid margins, making it a hold.
  • The company operates in the communications technology sector, offering solutions in Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks.
  • RBBN has access to a combined TAM of over $10 billion and expects strong demand in the second half of 2023.

Silhouette of a man interacting with virtual computer graphics

We Are

Investment Rundown

With a massive run-up in the share price earlier on in 2023 the valuation has since come down and right now sits at a p/e of around 12. Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) engages in providing

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
338 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.