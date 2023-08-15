Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Q2 13F Filings

ablokhin

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

According to its 13F filing, Daniel Loeb's Third Point took new stakes in takeover targets Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) (1.65M shares) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) (~456K shares). It also established new positions in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (4.10M shares) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) (~2.78M shares) during Q2 2023.

In addition, Third Point increased its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), slashed its stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and exited Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

The firm boosted stakes in Alibaba Group to 2.95M shares from 1.33M, in Microsoft to 1.52M shares from 1.05M, and in Jacobs Solutions to 1.35M shares from ~186K.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management added to its stake in Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in Q2 2023, while continuing to reduce its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW).

The hedge fund raised its position in Alphabet's class C capital stock to 9.38M shares in Q2, after disclosing a stake of 8.07M in Q1 2023. It held 2.19M shares of Alphabet's class A capital stock in Q2, unchanged from Q1.

Ackman's fund trimmed its stake in Chipotle to around 954K shares from 1.03M, and in Lowe's to 7.47M shares from 10.04M.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) added new holdings in homebuilders D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), NVR (NYSE:NVR), and Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) during Q2 and divested its stakes in McKesson (NYSE:MCI), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) during the second quarter of 2023, according to its latest 13F filing.

Premarket D.R. Horton (DHI) is up nearly 3%.

The company also closed out positions in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and United Health (NYSE:UNH), and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), among others, as disclosed in its 13F filing.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reportedly bought "thousands" of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) graphics processing units to build artificial intelligence software.

The Financial Times reported, Saudi Arabia has purchased at least 3,000 of Nvidia's (NVDA) H100 chips, while the UAE has secured access to thousands of Nvidia chips.

In addition, the report says the UAE has started to develop its own large language model, known as Falcon, at the Technology Innovation Institute.

According to a recent shareholder derivative lawsuit, Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) misrepresented its revenues and exaggerated demand for products during a period from 2021-2022.

Plaintiffs accuse Catalent (CTLT) of selling more products to companies such as GSK (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Pfizer (PFE) than they could use to sell their own therapies to consumers.

Bloomberg Law reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Catalent (CTLT) saw a spike in demand for its filling and packaging services for vaccines. However, the plaintiffs allege that the company cut corners to meet demand, and kept this from investors.

The lawsuit filed August 11 in a Delaware federal court said that in August 2022, the company said demand for its products related to COVID was falling fast leading to a stock drop. Despite this, Catalent (CTLT) allegedly continued misrepresenting its finances.

The suit calls for damages incurred from August 30, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2022 due to current and former executives and directors breaching the Securities Exchange Act and disregarding their fiduciary duties.

Other headlines to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

'Barbie' rolls on, entering all-time top 20 U.S. movie grosses

Tesla launches cheaper Model S and X standard range versions

Ron DeSantis calls on Bob Iger to drop Disney lawsuit

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle financial crisis-era mortgage bond case

On our catalyst watch for the day-

It is the termination deadline date for Intel's (INTC) planned $5.4B purchase of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM).

And the two-day Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference begins today. The conference has led to notable share price moves in the past for companies making presentations. Participating companies include CSX (CSX), FedEx (FDX), and GXO Logistics (GXO) among others.

U.S. equities on Monday ended higher.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed 1.05% higher. The S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.58%. The Dow (DJI) trailed the other two indexes, advancing 0.07%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, six ended in positive territory, led by a nearly 2% rise in Tech. Utilities and Real Estate topped the losers.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are pointing lower. The Dow is down 0.5%, the S&P 500 is down 0.5% and the Nasdaq is down 0.4%. Crude oil is down 0.6% at $82 a barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.1%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 1.5% and the DAX is down 1%. The market in India is closed for a holiday.

Our biggest stock movers for the day premarket: LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) is up more than 12% after the company revealed it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.

And for one of the biggest losers, Getty Images is down nearly 19% after the visual-content provider fell short of analysts' expectations in Q2 and cut its revenue outlook for the year.

On today’s economic calendar at 830 am retail sales. The July Retail sales report is forecast to show a headline 0.6% month-over-month increase, which would be an acceleration from the prior month's 0.2% increase. And at 11am the Fed's Neel Kashkari will speak at the API Conference.