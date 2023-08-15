SolStock

Back in April of this year, I wrote about Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE), a $350 million market cap company that provides gaming technology products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators around the world.

Then, a few months ago, I was bullish on the stock, citing its long-term growth drivers and expanding addressable market, which should have given the stock great upside potential through the end of 2024.

Unfortunately, INSE has underperformed the broader stock market index since my article was published:

Looking at recent financials and new deals, I believe INSE is still a fast-growing and cheap small-cap stock that is ignored by the broader market and offers retail investors an interesting buying opportunity. Let me explain.

Q2 Results And Prospects

As Seeking Alpha News states, INSE reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, missing the analysts' projections by $0.09. However, their revenue of $80.4 million surpassed expectations by $4.33 million. The company's adjusted revenue, excluding low-margin gaming hardware sales, reached $76.0 million, showing a 7% YoY increase on both reported and functional currency bases.

In Q2 INSE's EBITDA amounted to $26.2 million, aligning with consensus and slightly surpassing the prior year. Increased labor costs of $600,000 in the leisure sector from the U.K. National Living Wage are expected to be balanced through process changes, the management noted during the earnings call. The above-described balanced labor costs and ~$1 million of equipment sales shifted from Q2 to 2H FY2023 should yield a minimum of $2 million additional EBITDA later this year.

The Interactive and Virtual Sports segments posted impressive double-digit revenue growth, together contributing 31% of total revenue and a remarkable 62% of EBITDA. The Interactive segment's revenue and EBITDA grew 28% YoY, driven by platform enhancements, new game launches, and seamless customer integration. Virtual Sports, in particular, had a record quarter, with a focus on expanding its North American footprint, especially in Ontario.

The gaming segment demonstrated its strength with the successful launch of the Vantage cabinet, resulting in an impressive box office improvement of nearly 10%, according to the management's commentary. With ~50% of the conversions completed, the company's strategic decision to cross-train field staff and optimize their geographic distribution has resulted in operational efficiencies. INSE's drive to install the terminals and systems sold in the previous year is progressing well as far as I see it, with expansion into new countries being targeted.

In the Leisure segment, the Vantage cabinet facilitated ~14% cash box growth in pubs. The company is set to push forward with an aggressive rollout of the Vantage product to key hub customers, enhancing its market presence. Additionally, the flex cabinet continues to shine in the adult gaming center space. Positive indications are emerging from holiday parks, bolstered by a seasonally strong period, with growth projections pointing toward a fruitful year-end.

Also, as I could grasp from the earnings call, some notable progress is being made in developing a new lottery system, with online wagering going live with LEIDSA in the Dominican Republic. This initiative yielded a remarkable 50% month-over-month revenue increase in online lottery offerings for the month of July. So, in my opinion, we should see the real impact on sales already in Q3/Q4 of FY2023.

The market is generally positive about the company's ability to continue to expand in its new and old end markets, with EPS CAGR at a healthy ~18.2% for the next 3 years:

In my opinion, INSE can rely on some positive growth pillars. Recent launches in key markets such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, DC Lottery, and the Netherlands iGaming have yet to deliver the full new revenue streams INSE is capable of. The company's new business in the Dominican Republic has also just begun to generate revenue. Considering how quickly the casino gaming market is expected to grow in that country, I think INSE's lottery business is indirectly quite well positioned:

The Valuation

Seeking Alpha's Quant System gives INSE stock a "B-" Valuation grade based on its below-median valuation multiples:

In my opinion, the market should be more optimistic about next year's EV/EBITDA [5.5x] as the company gets a tailwind on its EBITDA figure in the second half of the year [see why above]. This particular valuation multiple looks incredibly low, in my opinion, if we recall the business growth forecast that even Wall Street agrees with.

In this particular situation, investors have no choice but to wait for the new initiatives to bear fruit. This waiting can be tedious, but in my opinion, the odds are on the side of the buyers in terms of risk and return. Even on FCF yield, INSE doesn't look expensive [5.5%], so I definitely see a margin of safety here.

Risk Factors To Consider

Since the company's market capitalization is only $330 million, buying its shares in naturally carries significant risks.

As I have written before, INSE does not have the necessary moat in the industry, which could cause the company's projected profits to fluctuate in the future.

The gaming and casino industry is vulnerable to economic changes such as recessions, which can lead to lower consumer spending on entertainment and lower revenues.

Many projects that the company is currently developing may not generate significant profits despite potential revenue increases.

The Bottom Line

Despite the abundance of risk factors, I believe that INSE can really succeed in developing the projects on which the company is currently actively working. The stock's valuation heavily discounts the company's opportunities in my view. That is why I reiterate my previous Buy rating today.

