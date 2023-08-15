Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity: Luster Dimmed, Leverage And Dilution Metrics Are Distorted

Aug. 15, 2023 8:01 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)
Summary

  • Unity's 31% YTD price surge is commendable but not special, with the company underperforming the Nasdaq Index.
  • The path to profitability remains unclear, with a significant portion of R&D channeled towards sustaining market share as opposed to generating growth.
  • The public's interest in VR/AR applications is encouraging. However, the pace of adoption leaves much to be desired.

Investment Thesis

As consensus grows around the idea that the Fed has successfully navigated a soft landing, the bullish sentiment in the market is palpable. The economy's 2% growth in Q1 2023 and the more recent 2.4% rise in Q2 2023

Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

