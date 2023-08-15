bjdlzx

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) is no longer the company that used to depend upon asset sales to reduce debt while having a negative cash flow from operations. Also gone is the "reserve strategy" that pumped up reserves while leaving cash flow behind. Instead, the company is concentrating on the market demanded free cash flow by increasing the percentage of oil produced while maintaining that natural gas exposure (because North America is increasing the exporting ability and may well join the far stronger world natural gas pricing market in the future). Vital Energy shareholders have several ways to win from this strategy, while the company's financial strength should continue to grow.

The old "reserve based" strategy that was so successful prior to 2015 has now been rapidly replaced by an emphasis on free cash flow. The result is that most of the company production now comes from leases that the company did not even own back when this company was emphasizing the legacy acreage.

Vital Energy Transition Ot More Oil Production And Acquired Acreage Oil Production Performance (Vital Energy Earnings Conference Call Slides Second Quarter 2023)

The rapid production transition is shown above in the upper right-hand corner. But it does take time for the market to recognize the progress. The other consideration is that most acquisitions have been material to the company. This generally prompts the market to "start the clock over" in evaluating the track record of management as the company is now (compared to before any of the acquisitions).

However, as the company becomes larger, each acquisition made (if any) will become less material to the company overall. That alone will allow the market to build some confidence in the new company.

The well performances shown above demonstrate a faster payback from the acquired properties, which should allow cash flow to build as these properties are developed while the legacy acreage production declines. Anytime a well produces a fair amount of more than 100,000 barrels of oil in a year, an investor can assume some very profitable wells in the current environment. This management now has a lot of inventory that meets that requirement.

However, should natural gas prices strengthen as many assume over the long-term future, then the legacy acreage could well become competitive for capital expenditures in the future. The other consideration is that technology is moving forward so fast in the relatively young conventional industry that different basins often are front-runners for low costs and high profits over time. Therefore, it makes sense to hang on to legacy acreage unless it is absolutely clear that acreage will not benefit from future technology improvements.

North Howard County

This is the most profitable area for the company at the current time. It is actually an extremely profitable location for a lot of companies. What has been happening is offsetting activity by neighboring operators has affected the production of this oil-weighted area.

As management has noted, production is not lost; but it can be delayed by the actions of neighboring operators. Therefore, the recent upward adjustment reflects the low commodity prices that have dampened activity, which led to a lot less well interference. Should selling prices rise again as they had last year, then investors should expect this production to be affected by increasing industry activity.

As the company continues to make acquisitions, then the actions of offsetting operators will become less material to reported results. Therefore, those types of production updates should fade as the company gets larger and more diversified.

Cost Conscious Acquisitions

This management has not been afraid to do the extra work needed to piece together some subpar holdings into a larger holding that is more marketable and more profitable. In fact, management did that frequently at the beginning of the acquisition program when the focus was on North Howard.

It could potentially happen again should the latest acquisition into some very valuable areas expand through small acquisitions.

Vital Energy Summary Of Latest Acquisition In The Delaware Basin (Vital Energy Corporate Presentation June 2023)

The cost of the acquisition was $378 million. That is extremely low for acreage in this area. But it also points to the cost savings of acquiring smaller holdings than the "big boys" are interested in so that the company (being a relatively small player) does not have to bid against those larger (more well-funded) players.

A side effect is a lot of "stranded" acreage as shown above that will likely have to be developed with partners of neighboring acreage or swapped in exchange for "bolt-on" acreage.

But prime locations with desirable acreage positions can go for as much as $60K an acre (or more). That is especially true for Reeves County. Therefore, the willingness to do some extra work for shareholders results in a lower purchase price than might otherwise be the case.

The other thing is that this acreage is probably not all that material for a larger company (and hence, may not be worth the effort to acquire). Whereas a smaller company like Vital Energy can definitely show improved corporate results as a result of this acreage position. So, there is a lot of upside here for shareholders as a result of these transactions, while the downside risk is pretty minimal.

Conclusion

Vital Energy has now been pursuing an acquisition strategy for some years since new management took over the operations. The result is that most of the production now comes from very different acreage than was the case when legacy production was the only production.

Management has done what it can to alert the market to the new company strategy. Most likely, the share price will respond as the leverage ratios continue to decrease in the future. That decrease is pretty much assured by the climb in the percentage of oil produced from the new acreage.

An outside chance exists as North America continues to increase the ability to support natural gas. That likely means that at some point the North American natural gas market will join the much stronger world pricing market. However, management is clearly not waiting for that to happen. But if (or when) it does, the legacy acreage could become far more competitive for capital expenditures. Company profitability and free cash flow would also increase as a result.

The result of these acquisitions (and rising commodity prices) has been a big improvement in key leverage ratios important to lenders. Now management has a long-term goal to lower the ratios more so that they remain conservative at considerably lower commodity price values. That means that debt repayment will likely remain a priority for some time to come.

I would expect, given the latest price per acre of the latest acquisition, that management would continue to look for accretive acquisitions in the future. This will continue the transition to more free cash flow in the future.

That makes this company a strong buy consideration for those willing to consider a company-building story with elevated debt levels. So, the risk here is above average. But management appears to be on the right track to succeed. Any small company has mostly all key managers. The loss of any administrator could turn out to be a key issue that would materially impact future results.

The company is becoming dependent upon a combination of oil and gas commodity selling prices. Therefore, only one price has to do well for the company to achieve decent profitability and cash flow. That flexibility is unusual for a company of this size.