Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is scheduled to report earnings for Q4 FY 2023 on Friday. 18th August. I am cautious going into earnings, as I believe the cybersecurity giant will likely announce results below expectations. The argument for a consensus miss is supported by a negative cross read from Fortinet's (FTNT) Q2 results, which highlighted challenging macro dynamics likely to weigh on enterprise customers' short-/mid-term cybersecurity spending.

Looking beyond a likely disappointing Q4 FY 2023 print, Palo Alto's business outlook is also pressured by accelerating competitive dynamics, as Microsoft is chasing opportunities in the enterprise cybersecurity market. Defying a deteriorating fundamental backdrop, Palo Alto stock continues to trade at an enormously proud valuation, pointing to an EV/Sales of ~10x and an EV/EBIT of ~42x.

Going into earnings, I advise reducing exposure to PANW stock.

For reference, PANW shares have outperformed vs. the broader stock market YTD: Since January 2023, PANW shares are up only about 57%, as compared to a gain of "only" 17% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Palo Alto's Q4 FY 2023 Preview

Palo Alto Networks is set to publish earnings for Q4 FY 2023 on August 18th. And based on information collected by Seeking Alpha, 37 analysts have submitted their estimates, as of August 13th. Projections suggest that the U.S. based cybersecurity giant will likely report a topline in the range between $1.94 billion and $1.97 billion, with the consensus at midpoint being anchored around $1.96 billion. Notably, this is quite a tight range of possible outcomes, causing a topline miss, if delivered, to likely send shockwaves through analysts' valuation models. Using the consensus estimate as a reference point, it is suggested that PANW Q2 sales may expand by approximately 26% YoY versus the same period in 2022.

With regard to profitability, EPS expectations for PANW's Q4 FY 2023 are projected in the range of $1.26 and $1.34, with $1.28 being the consensus, suggesting a YoY EPS growth of approximately 61%.

Guidance Cut Incoming?

Notably, PANW's Q4 FY 2023 expectations have been steadily trending upwards since the past 3 years; and, even though peer Fortinet recently delivered a strongly disappointing June quarter, as well as FY 2023 guidance cut, PANW estimates have not budged.

Discussing Palo Alto's Q4 FY 2023 preview, I would like to point investors' attention to a recent press release, dated August 2nd, that communicates management's intention to update fiscal year 2024 guidance and medium-term financial targets until fiscal year 2026, including a review of the company's strategy, product roadmap, financial goals. The company announced (emphasis added):

In addition to reporting Q4 results and providing fiscal year 2024 guidance, management will update medium-term financial targets through fiscal year 2026. With fiscal year 2024 being the final year in the company's prior medium-term outlook, CEO Nikesh Arora and other members of the executive team will provide a review of company strategy, including product roadmap, go-to-market, financial objectives and total addressable market to provide an updated view of Palo Alto Networks' market opportunity and investment thesis.

While it is certainly speculative to argue that Palo Alto will use the special conference to cut financial targets, I argue bracing for such an outcome would not be unreasonable, especially considering Fortinet's most recent guidance cut. Pointing to a deceleration in customers' IT spending due to economic uncertainty, which prompted an "unusual number of deals being postponed", Fortinet cut its revenue projection for the year to a range of $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion, vs. a previous upper limit of $5.49 billion. Admittedly, as compared to Fortinet, Palo Alto has a higher share of revenue coming from ARR than one-off sales, rendering the company somewhat less vulnerable to cyclical swings; however, needless to say, similar macro dynamics that affect Fortinet will likely also affect Palo Alto.

Microsoft: The Elephant In The Room

In FY 2022, Microsoft's (MSFT) security-related business topped $20 billion in sales, up 33% YoY vs. FY 2021. Accordingly, Microsoft is a formidable competitor to cybersecurity pure-players such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto, and Zscaler (ZS). What should concern investors, however, is the company's ambition to grow even larger within the global cloud/security market: In a recent memo, CEO Satya Nadella recently shared Microsoft's ambitions to bring the company's topline for cybersecurity to about $100 billion by FY 2030.

In that context, Microsoft recently introduced the Microsoft Entra Internet Access and Microsoft Entra Private Access - products that target Palo Alto's sweet spot SAM of enterprise-focused security edge. For context, the Microsoft Entra Private Access service introduces an alternative to long-standing virtual private networks (VPNs), which facilitate remote employees' access to internal software; while the Microsoft Entra Internet Access serves as a tool for security administrators to effectively manage employees' connections to cloud applications, including integral Microsoft 365 tools such as Teams.

Conclusion

Reflecting analysts' estimates for Palo Alto's Q4 FY 2023 results, I see a downside in the spread of what is expected vs. what the company may actually deliver. Specifically, investors should consider that Palo Alto Networks increasingly needs to strategize in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic and competitive dynamics. Accordingly, there is a possibility that together with Q4 FY 2023 results Palo Alto may cut its financial targets, similar to what Fortinet recently did.

Going into earnings, I advise reducing exposure to PANW stock - as I am worrying about an earnings miss that may serve as a catalyst for a negative share price momentum toward below $100/share, where I continue to see the company's intrinsic value.