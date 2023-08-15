Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Expedia: Cracks Are Emerging, But At Least The Stock Is Cheap

Aug. 15, 2023 9:13 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.43K Followers

Summary

  • Expedia's Q2 earnings disappointed, causing shares to drop over 10%.
  • Bookings trends are not meeting expectations, possibly due to the rollout of Expedia's new loyalty program One Key.
  • However, margins are expanding, thanks to the company deferring marketing spend. This has led to superb earnings growth.
  • Expedia stock is trading at very cheap P/E multiples, making it an opportune short-term buy.
Expedia Group"s One Key Launch Event

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

Earnings season has been fairly punishing so far to any company reporting less-than-perfect results, and for companies that faced a high bar of expectations going into earnings, a slip-up was almost guaranteed. Such is the case for Expedia (NASDAQ:

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.43K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Lallemand profile picture
Lallemand
Today, 9:47 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (939)
Thanks, I am an hotel.com happy customer (between 30 and 60 nights a year) and very happy with the present loyalty program. If the program is merged into OneKey, it is clear I will not use it anymore to get 2% instead of 10% since it is often less expensive to call directly the hotel itself so 2% is a non starter.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.