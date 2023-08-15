Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirit AeroSystems: The Bull Buy Thesis Fades

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has shown disappointing results and is being kept afloat by customers like Boeing through repayable funds.
  • The company's growth driver, the Boeing 737 program, has underperformed, and other programs are loss-making without prospects of cash or profit generation.
  • Spirit AeroSystems has experienced increased losses and margin decline, and its targets for margins and free cash flow are in doubt.
Delta Airlines

CHUYN

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is one of the stocks I have marked as a stronger buy compared to the OEMs in the past. While I believe Spirit AeroSystems will do better going forward, the company has shown disappointing

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.01K Followers
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF, SPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

s
steve1189
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments (847)
It is unfortunate that a company with (I believe) a $40 billion dollar backlog can't get out of the quagmire. I've held the stock since the March 20 crash and sold half in the mid $30s. I was anticipating it to be a 'multi-bagger' much to my disappointment.
What do you think of the impact of the debt situation? That's my main concern at this time w/ the my remaining half.
b
bturley
Today, 9:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (191)
I suspect that Spirit Aero Systems has a tough time being very profitable when the majority of their products are for just one customer. The pricing must be very difficult for them. They must be under a lot of pressure!
