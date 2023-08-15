aimintang/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is undervalued.

I also thought Brookfield was undervalued at the time of my February 2023 article, but back then the valuation work was more fragmented as the supplemental used an invested capital table that didn’t have a row for target carried interest.

The Numbers

The Capital table on slide 7 of the 2Q23 supplemental gives us crucial numbers for valuation considerations:

Brookfield Capital (2Q23 supplemental)

The biggest number above is the $40 billion figure for BN’s interest in BAM. This is based on quoted market prices so there is nothing to quibble about here.

The next biggest valuation consideration above is the $25.6 billion figure for target carried interest and this row didn’t exist in the above table prior to the 1Q23 supplemental. The 2Q23 supplemental says the following about this figure:

Target carried interest on capital currently invested is $4.0 billion per annum, and $1.4 billion on capital not yet invested. Total target carried interest is $3.9 billion at our share, or $2.6 billion net of costs (December 31, 2022 – $2.6 billion). We determine the value of our target carried interest using an industry multiple (currently 10x). As at June 30, 2023, the value of our target carried interest was $25.6 billion.

The third biggest figure above is arguably the most controversial for a valuation framework. Brookfield Property Group (“BPG”) is shown as being worth $24.3 billion. Per a February 2023 CoStar report by Jack Witthaus, Brookfield’s downtown LA office REIT defaulted on office tower loans. A May 2023 Bloomberg article by Layan Odeh points out that Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt talked about the errors made with downtown LA office properties in his 1Q23 letter to shareholders:

To protect against these inevitable errors and ensure they always remain small mistakes, we have always had a policy of financing each asset on a stand-alone, non-recourse basis, which means that any issues with a specific property do not affect any of our other properties or businesses. A few such issues have recently arisen in our portfolio in Los Angeles and Washington DC, given the specific market stress in those cities, but they are discrete to those assets and not material to our overall real estate business - let alone to Brookfield as a whole.

Pessimists may view Brookfield through a liquidation lens and heavily discount the $24.3 billion figure for BPG, but I look through an ongoing lens. The 2Q23 letter talks about the long-term view for office and retail properties (emphasis added):

It is important for you to remember that our office and retail portfolios are all funded with permanent equity and as evidenced by recent activity, we retain strong access to debt financing to support our investments. Real estate investors like us, that push through this current environment, will find themselves in a very powerful position once the markets recover.

The next biggest consideration, $13.7 billion direct investments, is also controversial due to the current real estate climate for retail and office properties. The 2Q23 supplemental describes this figure as follows:

We have $13.7 billion of capital in direct investments, which includes $8.4 billion in flagship real estate private funds that are managed by BAM and Oaktree with long-term track records of earning strong returns. Also included in direct investments is $5.3 billion of capital invested in other private funds managed by BAM and other investments. We look to deliver blended total annualized returns of 15% or more for our direct investments and we determine their value using fair value under IFRS.

BEP, BIP and BBU are publicly traded so the above valuation considerations of $9.3 billion, $7.8 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, are straightforward. Other sizable considerations above are $8 billion for insurance solutions, $5.9 billion for accumulated unrealized carry and $(18) billion for debt and preferred capital.

This covers all the above rows which are $1 billion or more. The above considerations add up to $120.2 billion and we can tie back to the $74.18 per share figure because the supplemental shows 1,620.3 million diluted shares at the end of the period and $120,192 million divided by 1,620.3 million comes out to $74.18.

I believe the low end of the valuation range could discount management’s number above by about 1/3rd such that a reasonable per-share valuation range is $49.50 to $74.18. The August 14 BN share price is $34.34 so I think the stock is undervalued.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.