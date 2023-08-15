Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SFL Offers A Herculean Dividend

Aug. 15, 2023 9:46 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)EURN, FRO, GOGL, INSW, SDRL4 Comments
Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SFL Corporation is a ship leasing firm with a diversified fleet and is controlled by experienced owner John Frederiksen.
  • The company generates cash flow from long-term ship leasing contracts with reputable clients.
  • SFL is currently trading at an attractive dividend yield and a lower than typical valuation, making it an appealing investment option.
Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship with copy space

SHansche

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) is a diversified ship leasing firm with 36 containerships, 13 tankers (after the recent sale of four older tankers), seven car carriers, two drilling rigs, and 15 dry bulk ships.

The company is controlled by John

This article was written by

Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
10.14K Followers

Darren's started his career as the Assistant Manager of a 7-Eleven; eight years later he was responsible for 14 stores. This imparted a business sense he still finds quite useful today.

After getting his MBA, Darren then moved into doing strategic financial planning and analysis for Silicon Valley firms, eventually achieving Director's status. These strategy, modeling and analysis skills, as well as a lot of hours in boardrooms talking with executives, transferred well into stock investment. It allowed him to first retire in 2006 at the age of 40.

With Cash Flow Club, Darren is now seeking to help others by sharing the analysis and real-world strategies that allowed him to retire early. He remains a full-time investor whose primary source of income is dividend and interest from his investments. He eats what he kills.


Education:

- Bachelors in Economics

- Masters in Business Administration

- Certificate in Personal Financial Planning

Comments (4)

Complete Growth Investor profile picture
Complete Growth Investor
Today, 10:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (51)
Good find but way more complicated and the details are important. FYI I've followed and owned SFL since on US exchange--2005? . You grasp a few of the main points but not the key transformation from a Fredricksen entity to hugely diversified one he has no control over at all period full stop (I'm.not sure your 20% is accurate--have you parsed the filings--it's extremely.complicsted and SFL is completely separated from Frontline etc.). This is extremely important. Several of his entities went bankrupt and SFL (mostly Ship Finance) while once all oil tankers and deepwater drilling rigs connected to him at risk and ankles (cement overdhors) but today healthy and diversified. Also, the dividend rises and falls. Shareholders should know this is not a dividend growth stock but more of a high yield bond backed by amazing assets. EBITDA is not key for this industry and the vessel depreciation is a crucial and differentiating accounting item. You are to be commended for your find! But will find it useful to learn the history and that the metrics we normally apply aren't germane to the industry. Listen to 3-5 years of earnings calls. A gold mine. Anyway, keep up learning about SFL.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 9:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.26K)
Thanks for your take Darren.
petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 9:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.85K)
thanks Darren for the article!

As always, your articles are great and informative,and I can't fault them.

Is SFL an overseas company, that is, is it Greek or Cyprus or Marshall Isl domiciled, as this is important to your non-resident alien investors with regards as to whether or not there will be WHT deducted?

thanks again

all the best, m8
FRKO profile picture
FRKO
Today, 10:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (187)
@petergo007
SFL is a Bermuda company. No withholding taxes are levied on dividends.
