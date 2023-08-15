Jun/iStock via Getty Images

August 14th was a rather shocking day for shareholders of both Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X). Shares of both companies shot up, closing 8.8% higher and 36.8% higher, respectively, after news broke over the weekend of the former’s goal of acquiring the latter. This news ultimately came out on August 13th, but it has so far been short-lived, since United States Steel has shot down the proposed transaction.

Many investors, however, at least judging by the share price movement of both firms, believe that this is only the opening salvo of what could be an ongoing process that could result in the two companies combining. At the end of the day, both firms stand to benefit from any sort of transaction. But it is clear to me that, if Cleveland-Cliffs truly wants this deal to go through, it will have to up the ante rather considerably.

A look at the proposed terms

On August 13th, the management team at United States Steel issued two different press releases. The first announced its intent to explore strategic alternatives in order to unlock shareholder value. And the latter was its announcement that it was turning down a proposed transaction offer to it by Cleveland-Cliffs. According to the original terms of the offer, Cleveland-Cliffs was willing to pay $17.50 per share in cash, plus 1.023 shares of common stock for each share of United States Steel that shareholders owned, in exchange for 100% of the company. Using share prices as of the end of day on August 11th, this would have translated to roughly $32.53 per share for United States Steel. This would represent a premium of 43.2% over the August 11th closing price of United States Steel stock, working out to approximately $8.27 billion for the equity of the company and $9.50 billion on an enterprise value basis.

There are multiple reasons why Cleveland-Cliffs is interested in this kind of transaction. First and foremost, there is the fact that completing the deal would make the combined company the only American steel business that is in the largest 10 steel makers on the planet. All combined, it would be responsible for roughly 31 million metric tons of steel production each year. While that would still place it a distant ten spots away from China Baowu, the largest producer in the world with production of 132 million metric tons per annum, it would place it approximately 48% higher than the next largest producer, Nucor (NUE).

A second big reason relates to the fact that with size comes the potential for market power. A larger company that is the combination of two smaller firms, in theory should be able to cut costs materially. Management is forecasting around $500 million worth of synergy opportunities. This can come from eliminating costs that are duplicated across each company. But the company's goal is more than just that. It can also achieve this by optimizing assets and its capital expenditure budget. Very likely, this would take the form of asset sales and using its larger market power to get more favorable terms than either company could individually when it comes to capital spending. This same kind of power should exist on the procurement side of things, plus there could be some regulatory benefits as well.

It is worth noting that, in a letter just released that was dated August 3rd, the United Steelworkers’ union expressed its support for the transaction. What is really interesting about this is that, technically, the union has the right to counter any proposal aimed at acquiring a controlling interest in United States Steel. And yet, they stated that they have no intention to utilize this right. This could relate to the fact that, following two major transactions in 2020, its purchase of AK Steel and its purchase of ArcelorMittal USA, at prices of $3 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, Cleveland-Cliffs actually added around 1,700 new jobs as opposed to cutting them. And it did so in a way that allowed it to capture combined synergies of no less than $270 million. This track record was cited by the union as one reason why they are accepting of such a transaction taking place.

Another benefit behind this maneuver is that, if all goes well, Cleveland-Cliffs should benefit from a decline in its overall average. In 2022, the companies produced a similar amount of revenue. United States Steel reported sales of $21.07 billion. By comparison, Cleveland-Cliffs generated sales of $22.99 billion. However, profits were materially different. United States Steel reported net income of $2.52 billion compared to the $1.34 billion generated by Cleveland-Cliffs. As you can see in the chart above and in the chart below, with the chart above referencing United States Steel and the chart below referencing Cleveland-Cliffs, cash flows were also materially different. Most of this difference was driven by key operational costs differing.

Another component was the amount of interest expense that both companies pay. United States Steel paid $159 million in interest compared to the $276 million reported by Cleveland-Cliffs. And that disparity is driven by the fact that United States Steel has $1.14 billion in net debt compared to the $3.93 billion that Cleveland-Cliffs has. This combination will allow Cleveland-Cliffs to report a drop in its net leverage ratio from 2.5 down to 2.1, using trailing 12-month data as of the end of the second quarter.

Even though this transaction should prove costly, Cleveland-Cliffs believes that it will be a position to continue rewarding shareholders directly. The company does have a history of doing this. For instance, in 2022, management repurchased 12.5 million shares of the company's stock. But that's not the only time that purchases were made. Between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2023, the firm's share count dropped by 12% and the company still has $666 million worth of share buyback potential under its existing program. Management also hopes to initiate a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend, resulting in roughly $155 million worth of distributions being made to shareholders per year.

As I mentioned at the start of this, the management team at United States Steel announced that they had received the unsolicited cash and stock proposal from its suitor. But citing issues such as an unwillingness by the management team at Cleveland-Cliffs to sign an NDA unless terms were agreed upon from an economic perspective first, and the problem that Cleveland-Cliffs was unwilling to open up his own books for due diligence, resulted in United States Steel refusing the transaction. They did say, however, that they were open to a formal review process between the two companies. So in that regard, a deal is not necessarily out of the question.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Cleveland-Cliffs 2.9 3.7 United States Steel (Implied Buyout Price) 2.3 2.3 Nucor 4.9 5.0 Click to enlarge

It is also my opinion that part of the problem stems from the fact that, compared to Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel looks materially undervalued. Even if we assume that the buyout price is what it would have been using data from August 11th, the firm is trading at a forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 2.3 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 2.3 as well. By comparison, Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at multiples of 2.9 and 3.7, respectively. And both of these, frankly, are cheap compared to the 4.9 and 5 multiples, respectively, that rival Nucor is going for. While these valuations look objectively cheap, it’s important to note that the steel market is very volatile. For the first six months of 2023, for instance, United States Steel saw three of its four product categories report declines in pricing, with those declines ranging between 16% and 37% year-over-year. Two of the four product categories saw declines in volume as well, but that picture turned to all four in the second quarter alone.

One thing I also did was to look at what kind of upside, compared to where shares closed on August 11th, could be captured under the original deal. As you can see in the table below, even with shares of Cleveland-Cliffs as low as $8, investors in United States Steel still would see upside on the deal thanks in large part to the high amount of cash involved in the transaction. Should Cleveland-Cliffs shoot up further from here, then upside could be remarkable.

Author

Takeaway

After it became clear that the initial attempted deal between Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel would not come to fruition, the CEO at Cleveland-Cliffs, Lourenco Goncalves, said in an interview to CNBC that, “this deal will close. We are going to be able to finish the deal with the support of the USW (the union) and we are going to have an American champion among the top 10 (steel producers) in the world." Clearly, Cleveland-Cliffs is undeterred by this development. That could mean that an even more attractive offer is going to come up. And based on the fact that leverage is much more appealing for United States Steel than it is for Cleveland-Cliffs, and that pricing is better while cash flows are more robust, I would say that a higher offer is not only appropriate, but highly probable as well.