The Best Market Indicator Over The Past 36 Years Just Flashed A Bearish Signal
Summary
- The Investors Intelligence Bull-Bear ratio has crossed an important threshold, signaling bearish sentiment in the market.
- The indicator has a good track record of predicting major market turning points since 1987.
- The Investors Intelligence indicator isn't perfect, particularly over short periods.
- The AAII sentiment indicator shows high optimism among individual investors, suggesting there may be more upside ahead.
- Market timing is extremely difficult.
In the fall of 2021, I wrote about The Best Market Indicator Over The Past 34 Years. There I explored a number of publicly verifiable market indicators for which data was readily available over the previous 34 years of seven bull-bear cycles. The Investors Intelligence Bull-Bear ratio had the best record among them.
The indicator just crossed an important and infrequently seen threshold. First a disclaimer: I don’t invest based on this or any other market timing indicator. Investors who attempt to time markets do so at their own peril, as I noted in How Market Timing Destroys Wealth. However, I find it interesting and instructive to track this revealing sentiment gauge.
Here we explore the indicators’ recent bearish signal and what it might mean for investors.
Rationale for the Investors Intelligence Bull-Bear Indicator – Investor Sentiment
The indicator’s usefulness can be best understood from the Socionomic Theory of Finance, written by Robert Prechter. If you haven’t already, I’d encourage you to read this revolutionary and challenging book. If you were taught the classic MBA school theories of investing as I was, it will cause you to fundamentally rethink your investing approach. Avi Gilburt, a regular contributor on this site, is a staunch advocate of Socionomics and perhaps the world’s leading Elliott Wave practitioner. He has shared many compelling examples of Socionomics on Seeking Alpha, as well as many noteworthy market calls.
The Investors Intelligence survey is a gauge of more than 100 independent market newsletters and their stance on the market. Their website states:
We don’t necessarily take a contrarian view to the newsletter writers in our survey. A large part of the time our sentiment readings remain neutral. We consider the norm to be 45% bulls, 35% bears and 20% neutral. However, we do pay attention to extreme readings in both bulls and bears and to historically significant runs of more bulls than bears. To summarize, advisors are only wrong when you get too many of them start thinking the same thing. Since its inception in 1963, our indicator has a consistent record for predicting the major market turning points.”
A Good Track Record
Despite being around for six decades and being well known, the measure has not been arbitraged away. As noted in my previous article, it has an impressive track record of calling major market turns since 1987. It correctly signaled seven of the last eight market tops and seven of the last eight market bottoms.
Most recently, it correctly flashed a sell signal in late 2021 before the 2022 bear market started. It also signaled a bottom in late 2022, just before the rally that carried us to a 25% gain over the past 10+ months.
The Bulls-Bears Ratio Just Flashed An Infrequently Seen Bearish Signal
On August 1st the Investors Intelligence indicator just passed the critical threshold of 3. The table below shows this level was exceeded prior to four of the five worst S&P 500 declines since 1987.
The Investors Intelligence Indicator Is A Crude Timing Tool
Although the indicator just flashed an infrequently seen sell signal, it is far from perfect. The biggest miss occurred when the dotcom bubble burst and the S&P 500 dropped 50%. Before that happened, the ratio maxed out at 2.4, within the normal 1-3 range. Not long after it gave an incorrect sell signal. From 2003-2005 the indicator continued to bounce above and below 3, which should have signaled impending disaster. Yet the market gained those years by 26%, 9% and 3%, respectively.
Similarly, from 2013-2015 the indicator cycled between 3 and 4.5. During those years the market returned 32%, 13% and 1%, respectively. And during the pandemic rally of 2020-2021, it spent considerable time bouncing above and below 3, finally peaking at almost 4 in late 2021 before a bear market finally started.
The AAII Sentiment Indicator Isn’t Signaling a Top
The AAII investor sentiment survey, a gauge of individual investor views, is another useful contrarian indicator. The most recent survey showed higher than average optimism for the 10th consecutive week:
- 44.7% of investors had a six month bullish outlook, above the historical average of 37.5%
- 29.8% of investors had a neutral outlook
- 25.5% of investors had a bearish outlook versus the historical average of 31%
However, an earlier study by AAII showed these levels aren’t particularly elevated. The data show bullishness usually tracks much higher before major declines. For example, the S&P 500 had average 12-month forward losses of 5.5% only after bullishness exceeded 61%. So this gauge also suggests there can be more upside ahead.
How and Why Market Timing Can Destroy Wealth
While it is interesting to follow these sentiment indicators, in my view they have limited usefulness as a standalone investing tool. I explored this topic in depth in my previously mentioned article, How Market Timing Destroys Wealth.
The challenge of precise timing with any market indicator is magnified by the fact that five of the eight bear markets since 1987 were short, with duration of 1-4 months. Also, five of eight bears experienced sharp, double-digit declines over a mere five-day period. If you didn’t time your exit exactly right and held stocks during the worst five-day period, you would have incurred 40% of the entire bear market decline.
Market timers need to be nimble and accurate, as the market can move rapidly in both directions.
On the flip side, not getting back in at the right time and missing the market’s best days can be costly. Fidelity published a chart that showed investors forfeited 93% of gains from 1980-2020 by missing the best 50 days over the 40-year period.
Even The Pros Struggle With Market Timing
The excellent book, Asset Allocation, by Roger Gibson, says that for market timing to pay, investors must predict the market correctly at least:
- 80% of the time for bull markets and 50% for bear markets; or
- 70% of the time for bull markets and 80% for bear markets; or
- 60% for bull markets and 90% for bear markets
Wim Antoons, author of the paper, Market Timing: Opportunities and Risk, cited research by the CXO Advisory Group. It showed predictions from 68 market timing experts between 1999 and 2012. The majority (62%) were accurate less than 50% of the time. He also looked at 6,582 forecasts between 2005 and 2012 and found that after transaction costs, no single market timer was able to make money.
Professional pension fund managers have also been burned. Gibson cited the book, Investment Policy, referencing a study of 100 pension funds:
…their experience with market timing found that while all the funds had engaged in at least some market timing, not one of the funds had improved its rate of return. In fact, 89 of the 100 lost as a result of timing and their losses averaged a daunting 4.5% over the five-year period.”
I Prefer An All-Weather Portfolio
Based on my four-plus decades of research and personal investing experience, I choose to adopt an All-Weather Portfolio approach. For those interested, my latest article contains links to a series of SA pieces. This approach allows investors to 1) adopt a portfolio that meets a range of personal risk-return preferences, 2) buy and hold across market cycles, and 3) achieve solid long-term performance.
Granted, it isn’t very exciting. But it may be very attractive for those seeking to meet their investment goals without market timing, stock picking, outsized risk-taking and many hours of active management. And this approach may allow investors to sleep well at night while pursuing other things in life that matter most to them.
Conclusion
The Investors Intelligence Bull-Bear ratio just flashed an infrequently seen sell signal. However the indicator is a crude timing tool that can emit early and sometimes false signals. A similar contrarian indicator, the AAII Sentiment Survey, isn’t yet at an extreme. Regardless, investors who try to utilize such measures to inform their investing do so at their own peril. Data show that market timing is extremely challenging at best and destructive at worst. Therefore many investors may wish to adopt an all-weather portfolio to best meet their financial goals.
