Pentair Plc: Outlook After Hitting 52-Week High

Aug. 15, 2023 10:50 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)
Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Water solutions company, Pentair, recently hit a new 52-week high following the release of record Q2 results.
  • The outperformance can be attributed in part to successful execution of their Manitowoc acquisition in fiscal 2022.
  • The company has also benefitted from the recovery in the food service and hospitality industries.
  • Though their Pools division still lags, the weakness is more than offset by strength elsewhere.
  • Following the recent run higher, I view shares as fairly valued.
Pentair Canada facility building in Cambridge, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Water solutions company, Pentair (NYSE:PNR), is having a good year. Shares are up over 50% YTD and 40% during the past year. And the stock recently hit a new 52-week high shortly after the release of their fiscal Q2 results. PNR is also up

Justin Purohit
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

