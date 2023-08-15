Mumemories/iStock via Getty Images

We’re downgrading Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to a hold from a buy post fiscal Q3 2023 earnings results. While we continue to expect SWKS to outperform in 2024, we now expect macro headwinds and inflationary pressures impacting smartphone demand to stretch out further into 2H23, weighing on near-term financial results. We expect two more quarters of the company managing its fab utilization to reduce internal inventory levels and see this limiting margin expansion. We don’t see SWKS outperforming at the back end of the year and recommend investors stay on the sidelines in the near term.

The stock is up roughly 28% since our upgrade to a buy in November, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by 9%.YTD, the stock is up nearly 19%, relatively in-line with the S&P 500.

This quarter, the company reported revenue of $1.071B, down 7% sequentially and 13% Y/Y but in line with estimates. Mobile sales, accounting for 59% of total sales, dropped 9% sequentially this quarter to $632M; we expect SWKS mobile sales to remain under pressure in the near-term due to the weaker Android ecosystem demand and the broader smartphone slump. SWKS is experiencing softer mobile demand as OEMs reduced inventory levels to speed up smartphone recovery, but also due to the continued muted smartphone end demand. SWKS itself is taking positive steps to reduce factory utilization to right size internal inventory levels; while this will push margins sideways in the near-term, it’ll make the company well-positioned to outperform once demand rebounds in 2024. In 2H23, we see limited potential for margin expansion as the company needs to manage its fab utilization to reduce its on-hand inventory level for the next 2-quarters.

We’re seeing the challenging smartphone environment reflected in results of the company’s largest customer, Apple (AAPL); AAPL reported iPhone sales of $39.67B this quarter, missing consensus and down 2.5% Y/Y and declining steeply QoQ. While SWKS management noted that they see very large opportunities with their “biggest customer,” we think these opportunities will take longer to materialize amid macro uncertainty; AAPL accounted for roughly 64% of total sales this quarter and declined 7% QoQ largely due to seasonality.

Our investment thesis in May of outperformance driven by content gain with Apple and unit volume gain with MediaTek remains at play, but we now expect it’ll take longer to materialize as near-term growth will be offset by macro headwinds. Sales to AAPL grew 1% Y/Y due to content growth. We think SWKS remains well positioned with AAPL and MediaTek but see near-term financial performance moderating.

Shifting to broad markets, representing 41% of total sales, sales declined 5% sequentially to $439M this quarter. This accounts for the third consecutive decline resulting from de-stocking after a wave of double ordering earlier in FY23. We’re constructive on the double-digit revenue growth in automotive; we believe it reflects SWKS is targeting high-growth end-market strength in automotive and pursuing a diversification strategy. Still, we don’t expect automotive growth to drive outperformance in 2024. Instead, we see content growth for cellular and WiFi RF to be the main growth drivers for next year.

Valuation

SWKS is relatively cheap, trading well below the peer group at 12.6x C2023 on a P/E basis, EPS of $8.54, compared to the peer group average of 29.6x. The stock is trading at 3.7x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.8x. We recommend investors against buying the stock on weakness.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bearish sentiment on the stock, which does not happen often. Of the 32 analysts covering the stock, 14 are buy-rated, 17 are hold-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. The stock is currently priced at $107 per share. The median sell-side price target is $118, while the mean is $121, with a potential 10-12% upside.

What to do with the stock

We’re downgrading Skyworks Solutions, Inc. to a hold, as we expect near-term financial performance to be under pressure due to macro headwinds and inflationary pressures. We think the investment thesis of content growth remains at play but will be delayed; we now see the stock outperforming in 2024 but being somewhat of an in-line performer with limited room for margin expansion in the near-term. Management expects double-digit QoQ revenue growth next quarter to the $1.190-$1.240B range and sees gross margins maintaining a sideways trend consistent with expectations on their 2Q23 earnings call to 47% to 48% range. We recommend investors stay on the sidelines and wait for the macro headwinds to pass and demand to bottom.