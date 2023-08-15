Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will Buffett's Berkshire Continue To Compound Money Robustly?

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
19.66K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway is my largest holding and the one I know in the greatest detail, held for more than 25 years.
  • The company is seen as a growth company that excels at compounding capital over the long term.
  • The biggest challenge to Berkshire, especially in a post Buffett era, is adding major acquisitions or stock positions. It might choose to instigate a liberal program for stock buybacks.

Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is both my largest investment and the company I know best. It's also a very safe stock. Whatever you need to watch as a Berkshire owner, you don't need to worry about its survival

This article was written by

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
19.66K Followers
I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, GOOG, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.