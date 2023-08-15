Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited (SE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 10:44 AM ETSea Limited (SE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.95K Followers

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Minju Song - Senior Manager, Group Chief Corporate Officer’s Office

Forrest Li - Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer

Tony Hou - Group Chief Financial Officer

Yanjun Wang - Group Chief Corporate Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pang Vittayaamnuaykoon - Goldman Sachs

Alicia Yap - Citigroup Inc.

Piyush Choudhary - HSBC

Jiong Shao - Barclays

Ranjan Sharma - JPMorgan

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and good evening. Welcome to the Sea Limited Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Minju Song. Please go ahead.

Minju Song

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Sea's 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. I'm Minju Song from Sea's Group Chief Corporate Officer's office.

Before we continue, I would like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and may not be realized in the future for various reasons as stated in our press release.

Also, this call includes the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures can enhance our investors' understanding of the actual cash flows of our major businesses when used as a complement to our GAAP disclosures. For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation with the closest GAAP measures, please refer to the section on non-GAAP financial measures in our press release.

I have with me Sea's Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Forrest Li; Group Chief Financial Officer, Tony Hou; and Group Chief Corporate Officer, Yanjun Wang. Our management will share strategy and business updates, operating highlights and financial performance for the second quarter of 2023. This will be followed by a Q&A

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.