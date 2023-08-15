Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.95K Followers

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Naomi Aoki - Investor Relations

Michael Parini - CEO and Executive Director

Pamela Foulds - Chief Medical Officer

Paul Schneider - CFO and Director

Conference Call Participants

Luis Santos - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Freeline Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Update Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Naomi Aoki, SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Ma'am, you may begin.

Naomi Aoki

Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call. Earlier today, we issued a press release and filed our quarterly report on Form 6-K with our second quarter 2023 financial results and business updates. The release and the 6-K are both available on the Investors section of our website.

We will begin the call with prepared remarks by Michael Parini, our Chief Executive Officer; Pamela Foulds, our Chief Medical Officer; and Paul Schneider, our Chief Financial Officer. Rose Sheridan, our SVP of Research is also on the call and will be available for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. which may include our plans and expectations with respect to our research and development pipeline, clinical trials and financial projections, all of which involve certain assumptions and risks beyond our control that could cause our actual developments and results to differ materially from those statements. A description of these risks is in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other periodic reports filed with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.