da-kuk

Check Point Software's (NASDAQ:CHKP) growth is moderating due to soft product and license revenue growth. Margin pressures may have peaked though, which should be supportive of earnings going forward. Check Point also continues to modernize its portfolio, with a proposed acquisition of the SSE vendor, Perimeter 81. Check Point's stock may appear relatively inexpensive, but this must be weighed against the company's modest prospects going forward.

Market

While the macro environment was difficult in the second quarter, Check Point believes that conditions improved relative to the first quarter. This echoes the sentiment of a number of companies, like Cloudflare (NET), although stands in contrast to Fortinet's (FTNT) results.

Fewer customers are willing to pay upfront for multi-year deals, which Check Point has attributed to the interest rate environment. Despite fairly soft second quarter results Check Point appears to be fairly optimistic about market conditions based on positive trends in America, which the company believes is a leading indicator.

Check Point

Check Point offers a broad portfolio of solutions, but the company's competitive position is questionable due to changes in cybersecurity technology in recent years. Check Point's portfolio includes:

Quantum - network security

CloudGuard - cloud security

Harmony - endpoint and access security

Horizon - unified management and security operations

Check Point is trying to provide customers with a unified cybersecurity architecture through its Infinity solution. Infinity provides visibility into an organization’s threat posture through a unified management console. Infinity also enables shared threat intelligence and automation across all enforcement points. Check Point believes that Infinity can reduce TCO and improve operational efficiency. Infinity reportedly now exceeds 10% of Check Point's revenue.

Figure 1: Check Point Infinity (source: Check Point)

Based on management commentary, Harmony Email appears to be an area of strength for Check Point. Over 90% of attacks on organizations originate in a malicious email, making email security an area of particular importance. Harmony Email offers features like:

Phishing protection

Malware protection

Account takeover protection

Data leakage protection

Check Point offers comparable solutions to market leaders, but there is uncertainty about the company's competitive positioning. Particularly in network security, with the rising importance of zero-trust architectures. Companies like Zscaler (ZS) insist that a native cloud proxy is necessary to provide adequate security, while Check Point believes that firewalls cannot be replaced despite cloud native technologies being a necessity in the cloud.

Compared to a cloud-native proxy, firewalls have a number of potential issues:

Increase attack surface

Decrease application performance

Contribute to higher operational costs and complexity

Allow lateral movement

Allow data loss

Cloud hosted NGFWs can be used as access checkpoints that segment the network though, with admins creating rules that restrict traffic between network segments based on the needs of the organization. The demands placed on NGFWs by zero trust are high though, particularly with SSL decryption.

The increase in encrypted traffic in recent years has increased the importance SSL inspection. Encryption can hide data exfiltration and 54% of advanced threats hide behind SSL. SSL inspection is processor intensive, and most firewall appliances struggle to handle it. In comparison, Zscaler Cloud Firewall is built upon a scalable proxy-architecture that can handle SSL inspection at scale. Fortinet appears to be better placed than Check Point in this regard, as ZTNA is built-in its hardware and the use of ASICSs with hardware accelerators enables SSL decryption at scale.

To support its position in network security, Check Point plans on acquiring Perimeter 81 for 490 million USD for its SSE solution. Perimeter 81 combines cloud and on-device protection in its SSE solution and offers capabilities like Zero Trust Access and full mesh connectivity between users, branches and applications. Perimeter 81's technology will be integrated into Check Point's Infinity architecture. The SASE market has been growing rapidly in recent years, but companies like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zscaler have already established strong positions. There are also a number of companies like Cloudflare and Netskope that offer technically strong solutions. It may therefore be difficult for Check Point to integrate Perimeter 81's technology into its platform and establish itself as a market leader.

Financial Analysis

Check Point’s revenue increased 3% YoY in the second quarter to 589 million USD. Deferred revenues were up 7% YoY, while current deferred revenue was up 8% YoY. Check Point is guiding for 570-605 million USD revenue in the third quarter and 2.34-2.51 billion USD revenue for the full year. This implies 1.7% YoY revenue growth in the third quarter and 6.9% YoY revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

With pandemic tailwinds now in the rearview mirror, attention is likely to shift to Check Point’s growth prospects and its next-gen security offerings. Check Point has been investing in technology and believes that it has the product portfolio to remain competitive. As a result, management is targeting double-digit growth. Check Point is focused on sales and marketing to drive opportunities and has already seen an increase in its pipeline.

Figure 2: Check Point Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Check Point)

Revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by subscriptions, which increased 14% YoY. Harmony E-mail security was an area of strength, recording triple-digit growth YoY. Product revenues declined 12% YoY though, which was due to longer sales cycles and delays in refresh projects. While refresh projects have experienced delays, the renewal business remains strong. It should also be noted that strength in the Infinity business is also causing less revenue to be recognized upfront.

Figure 3: Check Point Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Check Point)

The number of job openings mentioning Check Point in the job openings continues to trend downwards. While this may not be overly important, it is certainly not the trend that would be expected of a growth company.

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning Check Point in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Check Point’s gross profit margins increased significantly in the second quarter on the back of improved supply chain conditions. Gross profit margins still have room to move higher before reaching pre-COVID levels though. Continued growth and improving gross profit margins should be supportive of earnings going forward.

Figure 5: Check Point Gross Profit Margin - TTM (source: Created by author using data from Check Point)

In contrast to COGS, the burden of Check Point's operating expenses is still rising, although may be close to peaking given a slowdown in hiring in recent months. Check Point has invested heavily in its sales and marketing capabilities over the past 18 months, but its focus now appears to be shifting toward improving efficiency. Management believes it has seen a large change over the past three months, with engagement levels with customers improving.

Figure 6: Check Point Operating Expenses - TTM (source: Created by author using data from Check Point)

Figure 7: Check Point Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Check Point continues to generate strong free cash flows and had roughly 3.5 billion USD cash on its balance sheet at the end of the second quarter. Much of this is being directed towards Check Points buyback program, with the company repurchasing 2.6 million shares at an average price of 125 USD per share during the second quarter. In total, Check Point repurchased 1.3 billion USD of stock in the past 12 months.

Valuation

Check Point may appear to be a relatively inexpensive stock for investors to gain cybersecurity exposure, but it should be noted that the company has largely missed out on the cybersecurity opportunity over the past 10-15 years. Companies like Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks may appear overvalued in comparison, but they are better positioned competitively and likely to generate far stronger growth in the future. If anything, the valuation gap between Fortinet and Check Point now probably suggests that Fortinet is relatively undervalued.

Figure 8: Check Point Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Check Point)