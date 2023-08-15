Astrid Stawiarz

The latest 13F filing from Scion Asset Management, LLC included a shocking announcement: Dr. Michael Burry, the fund's manager, is massively short U.S. equities. While the portfolio experienced many position changes in Q2 2023, including the closing of its position in Alibaba (BABA), the most interesting move was the opening of two huge short positions in NYSEARCA:SPY and QQQ via puts that are estimated at a combined exposure of $1.625 billion.

This big short position is reminiscent of the big short position that made Burry infamous in the wake of the film that detailed his calculated gamble during the GFC. His decision didn't make sense then, and it doesn't make sense now. Technically, the market looks sound. By nearly every measure, a new bull market is underway, except for new all-time highs. Seeking Alpha grades for SPY are strong, with momentum leading the way with an A grade. The S&P has retraced the 0.786 Fib from the previous all-time highs to October lows, while the price is above a rising 200-day moving average.

Seeking Alpha

Despite its outward appearance, we can see the evidence that would support this investment thesis. While price action has been strong, we feel that fundamentals have not improved. This creates a disconnect, one that we believe Burry is trying to leverage.

Fundamentals Are Concerning

Sentiment has improved greatly in 2023 as price action has continued to be bullish. Year to date, SPY is up 17% while QQQ is up 39%. This is very encouraging and has silenced many prominent bears. We have been bearish and underweight equities since the beginning of 2022 and held that opinion since.

Data by YCharts

Examining year-to-date performance is somewhat disingenuous. Since January 2022, the indexes are nearly flat. A significant contributor to the current year's performance is the extremely bearish positioning by market participants near the end of 2022.

Data by YCharts

That positioning was reflected by sentiment as can be measured by the CNN Fear and Greed Index, which registered "extreme fear" readings in October 2022. In mid-2023, the index is at "extreme greed."

CNN Fear and Greed Index

It is our belief that, over the last year, the market has moved primarily due to changes in liquidity, sentiment, narratives (related to A.I. and the expectation of a soft landing), and positioning. All the while, fundamentals are not improving. For one, U.S. Treasury real yields continue to rise. The market determined real yield on the 10Y Treasury has increased from 1.5% in October 2022 to 1.825% today. The chart below is the inverse of 10Y real yield compared to QQQ. The tech-heavy QQQ fund is influenced by changes to real yields due to its long-duration characteristics. Since last October, the fund has diverged from real yields greatly.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Both the QQQ and S&P 500, which share a 42% overlap in holdings by weight, are trading at an extremely low-risk premium. The S&P 500 earnings yield is less than 100 basis points above the 10Y Treasury yield. This risk premium level is less than 1/3rd its normal spread and was last experienced in 2007.

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

Equity valuations remain high compared to fixed income, suggesting that the market expects strong economic growth to expand earnings. While we cannot dismiss this as a possibility, the economic data is suggesting more weakness than is priced in by the market. For example, Federal tax receipts have declined YoY, which is a direct result of lower revenues from economic activity and often occurs during recession.

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

We believe that economic strength in the U.S. has been partially enabled by the expansion of credit by U.S. consumers of late. Credit card balances have risen steeply. Although the nominal level of credit balance is high, it remains in normal ranges when measured on a per capita or per GDP basis. However, consumer credit growth has slowed quickly in 2023 and turned negative last month.

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

This, in combination with tighter lending standards by banks, is a headwind to growth. We expect that this headwind will gust higher when the bulk of student loan payments resume in 2H 2023.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 8-10 months, equity markets have been supported by greater financial liquidity, partially a result of the Fed's response to bank collapses in 1H 2023. This was further aided by the draining of the Treasury General Account. Today, the TGA is rising while drawing liquidity from the Reverse Repo Facility, which has little effect on net liquidity. This net liquidity, as represented in the chart below, suggests that equities may be getting ahead of themselves unless liquidity improves in the near term. While the TGA has been able to have little effect on liquidity by issuing mostly Treasury bills so far this year, this will eventually change. The Treasury recently announced its intention to sell over $1 trillion in bonds by the end of the year.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

We can only speculate about what triggered Burry to open the short position. Perhaps it was changes in market behavior such as that which can be observed by comparing the relative performance of the Nasdaq against more speculative equities such as those in the GS Liquid IPO and non-profitable Tech basket. The relative underperformance of more speculative stocks may signal a change in investor sentiment.

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

Or perhaps it's the change in the price action of the market leaders, like Apple (AAPL), which broke its suspiciously extended uptrend line to the downside with force. Again, we can only speculate.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Investment Implication

We prefer to be long-only. We will open short positions for particular circumstances and never more than 5% of our total portfolio. We don't know exactly how much capital Burry has risked on these positions. At this time, we are not interested in shorting the equity markets. If 2023 has taught investors anything, it's that markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. It is especially encouraging that interest rates on short-term Treasuries are very attractive. When the risk premium is narrow between equities and Treasuries, we tend to favor the latter. Investors can earn over 5.5% with Treasury FRNs. Warren Buffett has also been buying Treasury Bills, about $30 billion over the last month.

While cash is our preferred method of hedging for equity risk, and we are not interested in being net short, the cost of downside protection has been very affordable recently. Because of the attractive risk-reward, we have been following Burry in buying puts on SPY using Bear Put Spread strategies. An example of this strategy is outlined below. This 6/21/2024 400/420 Put Spread breaks even at $416.41 (-7.1% from current price) and returns 457% if SPY declines by 11% over the next 312 days. These positions have helped to hedge some of our equity exposure.

OptionStrat.com (used with permission)

Concluding Thoughts

Sometimes, when professionals make a big bet, it's a good time to reflect on our investment strategy and assess our positions. Michael Burry has made a sizable bet that equity markets are due for weakness. The fundamentals seem to support this theory. But the unpredictability of the markets causes us to shy away from net shorting and focus on hedging strategies, including underweighting equities, overweighting cash, and buying attractively priced protective puts.

What do you think? Are the cost of protective puts attractive? Leave a comment below.