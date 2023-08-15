Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Got 99 Problems But A High Yield Ain't One (151 Trade Ideas)

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Generating high yields while taking on less market risk is possible.
  • Our Advanced cash covered put selling strategy can generate high double-digit yields with being very conservative with risk.
  • I believe that selling put options capitalizes on market psychology and can lead to higher risk-adjusted returns.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Freedom Tribe: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Silhouette of a man interacting with virtual computer graphics

We Are

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

Do you think markets will go up or down over the next 5 months?

Surely you have an opinion.

Surely you had an opinion 5 months ago? Let's be frank. Did it work out

The High Options Income Circle is coming soon...

We will first be offering access the the High Options Income Circle to our Dividend Freedom Tribe members at massively reduced prices, and a month later open to all members on Seeking Alpha (at a higher price).

We will only be letting in a handful of members at first, as we want to build a solid base of core members, and grow the community from there.

If you want to be part of the adventure, make sure you either:

  1. Join the Dividend Freedom Tribe >> (Summer Sale Ongoing)
  2. Follow the Options By Kovacs account >>

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
41.44K Followers

Hi there! We're Robert & Sam, a dad & son team of dividend investors.

If you're looking for regular analysis of some of the best dividend opportunities, you're in the right place!

We regularly publish articles highlighting high quality companies, with superior management and dividend policies, which are trading at great prices.

Whether you're retired or still accumulating, we offer a path towards reducing risk while achieving strong returns.

We eat, breathe and sleeep dividend investing. We've poured thousands of hours of our lives into researching, creating original strategies, and developing tech solutions which make investing a breeze.

If you want to benefit from all of this, you should seriously consider trying "The Dividend Freedom Tribe", which includes a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, our buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors.

Contributing authors for The Dividend Freedom Tribe include Tomas Andrade Campanini and Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have short put exposure to COIN, U , UPST, SOFI, W, BYND

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
daddy stockbucks
Today, 11:50 AM
Premium
Comments (315)
If you got income problems I feel bad for you son!

Great headline guys
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.