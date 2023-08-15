I Got 99 Problems But A High Yield Ain't One (151 Trade Ideas)

We Are

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

Do you think markets will go up or down over the next 5 months?

Surely you have an opinion.

Surely you had an opinion 5 months ago? Let's be frank. Did it work out the way you wanted it to?

What if I told you it didn't matter, you shouldn't care, markets could go up or down and you could still generate strong double digit yields?

The idea of generating a high yield and not having to be preoccupied by your principal in the short run is a great one.

After all, if you want to live off of your investments, having them spit out cashflow to finance your desired lifestyle without being too concerned with day-to-day movements is certainly a better way of doing things.

It's a proposition which nearly sounds too good to be true.

There is no doubt that investing in high yielding stocks comes with many risks that mean that you're often uncomfortable with the idea that your capital might decline in value, your dividends might be cut, or worse: Both.

There is no doubt when looking at Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) that while it yields a lot, it has eroded shareholder value constantly over the past 5 years. Reduced NAV, reduced share price, reduced dividends.

ECC DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But the problem is that some investors just need big fat yields.

There's no way around it, rising cost of living means they need and demand more from their portfolios.

No worries, when there is a will, there's a way, and we've developed a strategy which has been generating very high yields with vastly reduced risk.

We realized that the only way we were comfortable generating safe high double digit yields by buying and selling securities was to use a cash covered put selling strategy.

Here's how it works.

We select promising stocks and sell put options with strike prices lower than the current stock price. By doing so, we collect upfront premiums while setting aside the necessary cash to buy the stock if the option is exercised. If the stock remains above the strike price, the option expires harmlessly, and we pocket the premium. It's a repeatable process designed to consistently put money in your pocket.

Our strategy is all about yield. We calculate the annualized yield based on the premium received and the cash reserved. It's like earning interest on your investment, but with the potential for much higher returns. We filter tens of thousands of options on a daily basis, and we consistently find options with annualized yields between 10% and 50% (yes you read that well, and we'll be sharing such trades with you).

We don't believe in taking unnecessary risks. That's why our strategy includes a meticulous risk management system. We avoid stocks with upcoming earnings announcements and use a multi-pronged approach to minimize the chance of assignment. Plus, we spread our options across different stocks, sectors, and expiration dates to dilute the impact of any single event.

Black Swan "flash crashes" are the only real threat to the strategy, which could cause one time losses once in a blue moon. Otherwise the strategy is designed to work well in bull markets, bear markets and flat markets as well.

We recently shared an article showing how 96.8% of the trades we suggested on Seeking Alpha using the strategy were winning trades (that's to say they expired worthless).

Why does selling put options lead to higher risk-adjusted returns?

Our strategy capitalizes on market psychology. We sell options to two key groups:

The gamblers who hope for a miracle but often end up losing money. We provide them with options that offer us high yields while giving them a minimal chance of success.

The risk-averse insurance buyers who tend to overpay for protection. We exploit their tendency to seek safety by offering options that benefit us while playing on their biases.

We have a systemized, data centric approach which the Options By Kovacs account will be sharing continuously with investors on Seeking Alpha in months to come and eventually open its doors to investors to execute its strategy with all the tech and tools we've been building for ourselves.

In the meantime, here is a list of trades I've been looking at and a few I've executed.

I've deployed just about $28,000 in cash secured puts on trades from this list including COIN and U this morning.

I'll provide an extra list as a blog post on the Options by Kovacs account later, highlighting any trades that are still valid and new ones which might have slipped in. Option prices are volatile and the contracts are relatively illiquid, which explains why prices you see here, might not be applicable by the time you go to execute the trade.

Ticker Underlying last price Contract Name Exp Date Last Price Strike DFT Buy Below Bid Ask Bid/Ask spread Days before exp In the money Margin Of Safety Yield Net Yield Assignment risk Std Dev Safety Implied Volatility Volume Next Earnings Date Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) 102.71 ALGT230915P00100000 09/15/2023 3.3 100 4 4.4 9.52381 31 2.638497 47.0967741935 46.92016129032 0 0.6870006985 45.22 2 2023/11/01 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc. (FRSH) 22.76 FRSH230915P00022500 09/15/2023 1.05 22.5 0.9 1.05 15.384615 31 1.142355 47.0967741935 46.31182795699 0 0.2898148914 46.41 12 2023/10/31 QuantumScape Corp - Class A (QS) 7.44 QS230908P00006500 09/08/2023 0.2 6.5 0.21 0.25 17.391304 24 12.634409 49.1346153846 45.625 0 2.7627361526 69.55 0 2023/10/25 Coinbase Global Inc - Class A (COIN) 80.5 COIN230825P00072000 08/25/2023 0.8 72 0.89 0.98 9.625668 10 10.559006 45.1180555556 44.35763888889 0 5.0771140899 75.91 102 2023/11/02 Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) 12.93 BYND230908P00010500 09/08/2023 0.22 10.5 0.32 0.4 22.222222 24 18.793503 46.3492063492 44.17658730159 0 3.3250101011 85.96 6 2023/11/08 Coinbase Global Inc - Class A (COIN) 80.5 COIN230915P00070000 09/15/2023 2.6 70 2.58 2.72 5.283019 31 13.043478 43.3963133641 43.14400921659 0 1.9906213755 77.15 199 2023/11/02 Overstock.comInc. (OSTK) 31.71 OSTK230908P00028000 09/08/2023 0.78 28 0.8 0.95 17.142857 24 11.699779 43.4523809524 42.63764880952 0 2.9333027453 60.66 0 2023/10/26 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 114.02 QCOM230825P00109000 08/25/2023 1.2 109 1.27 1.31 3.100775 10 4.402736 42.5275229358 42.0252293578 2.4 4.6674376655 34.43 45 2023/11/08 Zscaler Inc. (ZS) 144.91 ZS230908P00125000 09/08/2023 3.18 125 3.45 3.6 4.255319 24 13.739562 41.975 41.7925 0 2.9484386658 70.87 3 2023/09/14 Unity Software (U) 36.54 U230825P00033000 08/25/2023 0.42 33 0.39 0.43 9.756098 10 9.688013 43.1363636364 41.47727272727 0 6.0046269827 58.89 11 2023/11/08 Unity Software (U) 36.54 U230901P00033000 09/01/2023 0.56 33 0.65 0.7 7.407407 17 9.688013 42.2905525847 41.31461675579 0 3.6062299401 57.68 2 2023/11/08 Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) 12.93 BYND230929P00010000 09/29/2023 0.47 10 0.52 0.6 14.285714 45 22.66048 42.1777777778 40.96111111111 0 1.9595060495 93.8 55 2023/11/08 Camping World Holdings Inc. Class A Commom Stock (CWH) 27.91 CWH230825P00026000 08/25/2023 0.25 26 0.3 0.4 28.571429 10 6.843425 42.1153846154 40.00961538462 0 4.9678803856 50.28 3 2023/10/31 iRobot Corporation (IRBT) 37.25 IRBT230915P00035000 09/15/2023 1.25 35 1.2 1.7 34.482759 31 6.040268 40.3686635945 39.86405529954 0 1.4687998885 48.42 212 2023/11/07 Dynatrace Inc (DT) 46.3 DT230825P00045000 08/25/2023 0.6 45 0.5 0.6 18.181818 10 2.807775 40.5555555556 39.33888888889 1.01 3.32955823 30.78 0 2023/11/01 Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) 361.36 SAM230915P00360000 09/15/2023 9.9 360 11.9 13.4 11.857708 31 0.376356 38.9202508961 38.87119175627 2.81 0.1648544753 26.88 2 2023/10/26 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 288.77 ERIE230915P00290000 09/15/2023 9.53 290 9.5 11.8 21.596244 31 0.425945 38.5706340378 38.50973303671 0 0.1490387313 33.65 6 2023/10/26 CME Group Inc. (CME) 206.45 CME230825P00205000 08/25/2023 2.15 205 2.15 2.35 8.888889 10 0.702349 38.2804878049 38.01341463415 0 1.5824535439 16.2 10 2023/10/25 Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) 183 CELH230915P00175000 09/15/2023 6.44 175 5.6 5.9 5.217391 31 4.371585 37.6774193548 37.57649769585 0 1.1262994503 45.7 25 2023/11/08 Luminar Technologies Inc - Class A (LAZR) 6.36 LAZR230922P00005500 09/22/2023 0.26 5.5 0.23 0.3 26.415094 38 13.522013 40.1674641148 37.54784688995 0 1.700923118 76.36 14 2023/11/02 Vertiv Holdings Co - Class A (VRT) 34.58 VRT230915P00032500 09/15/2023 1 32.5 1.05 1.15 9.090909 31 6.015038 38.0397022333 37.49627791563 0 1.4438780334 49.05 163 2023/10/25 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 127.28 PNC230825P00121000 08/25/2023 1 121 1.2 1.35 11.764706 10 4.934004 36.1983471074 35.7458677686 2.39 5.2890202482 34.05 3 2023/10/13 Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) 269.46 SMCI230929P00220000 09/29/2023 10 220 9.7 10.3 6 45 18.355229 35.7626262626 35.70732323232 0 2.1351111714 69.73 7 2023/10/31 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 34.82 UPST230929P00025000 09/29/2023 1.2 25 1.11 1.17 5.263158 45 28.202183 36.0133333333 35.52666666667 0 2.1084988249 108.49 16 2023/11/07 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 42.81 BAX230901P00042000 09/01/2023 0.67 42 0.7 0.85 19.354839 17 1.892081 35.7843137255 35.0175070028 0.6 1.3921898108 29.18 0 2023/10/26 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 215.43 NSC230825P00210000 08/25/2023 1.45 210 2 2.2 9.52381 10 2.52054 34.7619047619 34.50119047619 2.02 3.619186562 25.42 6 2023/10/25 Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) 183 CELH230922P00175000 09/22/2023 9 175 6.3 6.9 9.090909 38 4.371585 34.5789473684 34.49661654135 0 0.9226592281 45.51 3 2023/11/08 Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) 72.78 AMBA230825P00068000 08/25/2023 0.74 68 0.65 0.8 20.689655 10 6.567738 34.8897058824 34.08455882353 2.85 5.1310456682 46.72 0 2023/08/29 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 34.82 UPST230922P00025000 09/22/2023 1.15 25 0.89 0.96 7.567568 38 28.202183 34.1947368421 33.61842105263 0 2.4797636957 109.24 48 2023/11/07 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 42.81 BAX230825P00042000 08/25/2023 0.49 42 0.4 0.5 22.222222 10 1.892081 34.7619047619 33.45833333333 0 2.6409547898 26.15 0 2023/10/26 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 114.02 QCOM230825P00108000 08/25/2023 1 108 1 1.03 2.955665 10 5.279775 33.7962962963 33.28935185185 2.4 5.4732123509 35.21 49 2023/11/08 Luminar Technologies Inc - Class A (LAZR) 6.36 LAZR230901P00005500 09/01/2023 0.11 5.5 0.1 0.15 40 17 13.522013 39.0374331551 33.18181818182 0 3.815053444 76.1 0 2023/11/02 Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) 269.46 SMCI230908P00215000 09/08/2023 3.4 215 4.7 5.1 8.163265 24 20.210792 33.246124031 33.14001937984 0 4.2221492314 72.8 0 2023/10/31 Dynatrace Inc (DT) 46.3 DT230901P00045000 09/01/2023 0.7 45 0.7 0.9 25 17 2.807775 33.3986928105 32.68300653595 1.42 1.916839097 31.45 0 2023/11/01 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 78.36 W230922P00067000 09/22/2023 2.52 67 2.29 2.44 6.342495 38 14.497192 32.8299293009 32.61488609584 0 2.1069654795 66.09 1 2023/11/02 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 261.77 AMGN230825P00260000 08/25/2023 2.49 260 255 2.32 2.59 10.997963 10 0.676166 32.5692307692 32.35865384615 1.2 1.0615080816 23.25 3 2023/11/02 AirBnb (ABNB) 133.24 ABNB230825P00124000 08/25/2023 1.01 124 1.11 1.2 7.792208 10 6.934854 32.6733870968 32.23185483871 1.4 6.2345366518 40.6 21 2023/11/07 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 148.54 MPC230825P00140000 08/25/2023 1.19 140 1.24 1.4 12.121212 10 5.749293 32.3285714286 31.9375 2.8 6.5271913209 32.15 81 2023/10/31 Camping World Holdings Inc. Class A Commom Stock (CWH) 27.91 CWH230901P00026000 09/01/2023 0.35 26 0.4 0.6 40 17 6.843425 33.0316742081 31.79298642534 1.42 3.5516646872 41.37 0 2023/10/31 QuantumScape Corp - Class A (QS) 7.44 QS230922P00006500 09/22/2023 0.21 6.5 0.23 0.27 16 38 12.634409 33.987854251 31.77125506073 0 1.7659607031 68.72 0 2023/10/25 Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (RIVN) 21.38 RIVN230825P00018000 08/25/2023 0.18 18 0.17 0.2 16.216216 10 15.809167 34.4722222222 31.43055555556 0 7.0628472161 81.7 284 2023/11/09 Five9 Inc. (FIVN) 69.57 FIVN230915P00065000 09/15/2023 1.55 65 1.75 1.95 10.810811 31 6.568923 31.699751861 31.42803970223 0 1.6672510483 46.39 543 2023/11/09 Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) 183 CELH230922P00172500 09/22/2023 9.76 172.5 5.5 6.2 11.965812 38 5.737705 30.6254767353 30.54195270786 0 1.1872504455 46.42 0 2023/11/08 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) 15.92 AEO230825P00015000 08/25/2023 0.13 15 0.14 0.16 13.333333 10 5.778894 34.0666666667 30.41666666667 2.84 4.7613916558 44.3 11 2023/09/06 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 168.87 TXN230901P00165000 09/01/2023 1.93 165 175 2.35 2.43 3.34728 17 2.291704 30.5793226381 30.38413547237 2.2 2.0091558394 24.49 11 2023/10/24 Zscaler Inc. (ZS) 144.91 ZS230908P00120000 09/08/2023 2.4 120 2.41 2.61 7.968127 24 17.18998 30.5434027778 30.35329861111 0 3.6159190631 72.3 0 2023/09/14 SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) 8.68 SOFI230922P00007500 09/22/2023 0.25 7.5 0.25 0.28 11.320755 38 13.59447 32.0175438596 30.09649122807 0 2.0157218638 64.78 239 2023/10/31 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 127.28 PNC230825P00120000 08/25/2023 0.65 120 1 1.1 9.52381 10 5.719673 30.4166666667 29.96041666667 2.39 5.7118487684 36.55 13 2023/10/13 Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) 79.98 STRL230915P00080000 09/15/2023 2.55 80 2.05 2.35 13.636364 31 0.025006 30.1713709677 29.95060483871 0 0.0095593652 30.8 3 2023/11/06 Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) 12.93 BYND230825P00010500 08/25/2023 0.11 10.5 0.1 0.11 9.52381 10 18.793503 34.7619047619 29.54761904762 0 7.7844176565 88.12 7 2023/11/08 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 78.36 W230922P00066000 09/22/2023 3.04 66 2.04 2.22 8.450704 38 15.773354 29.6889952153 29.4706937799 0 2.2889743727 66.19 6 2023/11/02 SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) 33.95 SLG230915P00027500 09/15/2023 0.6 27.5 0.7 0.95 30.30303 31 18.998527 29.9706744868 29.3284457478 0 3.1978890517 69.95 63 2023/10/18 Southern Co (SO) 68.87 SO230825P00067000 08/25/2023 0.38 67 0.55 0.7 24 10 2.715261 29.9626865672 29.14552238806 1.61 4.1941182482 23.63 1 2023/11/02 Azenta Inc (AZTA) 56.07 AZTA230915P00055000 09/15/2023 1.6 55 1.35 1.75 25.806452 31 1.908329 28.9002932551 28.57917888563 0 0.5190351986 43.29 0 2023/11/14 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 372.66 LII230825P00370000 08/25/2023 0 370 2.85 7 84.263959 10 0.713787 28.1148648649 27.96689189189 3.82 0.8907090304 29.25 0 2023/10/26 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 179.46 AAPL230825P00175000 08/25/2023 1.35 175 1.34 1.35 0.743494 10 2.485233 27.9485714286 27.63571428571 3 4.2828622692 21.18 6009 2023/11/02 Overstock.comInc. (OSTK) 31.71 OSTK230908P00027000 09/08/2023 0.55 27 0.5 0.65 26.086957 24 14.853359 28.1635802469 27.31867283951 0 3.6611803953 61.7 1 2023/10/26 Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) 76.49 MLI230915P00075000 09/15/2023 1.55 75 1.75 2.1 18.181818 31 1.947967 27.4731182796 27.2376344086 3.04 0.8727451048 26.28 2 2023/10/24 Upwork Inc (UPWK) 13.85 UPWK230915P00012500 09/15/2023 0.45 12.5 0.3 0.4 28.571429 31 9.747292 28.2580645161 26.84516129032 0 2.019825918 56.82 18 2023/11/01 Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) 33.53 LUV230825P00032000 08/25/2023 0.31 32 0.25 0.27 7.692308 10 4.563078 28.515625 26.8046875 0 5.3813357949 30.95 120 2023/10/26 CME Group Inc. (CME) 206.45 CME230901P00205000 09/01/2023 2.8 205 2.55 3 16.216216 17 0.702349 26.7073170732 26.55021520803 1.2 0.8860077214 17.02 6 2023/10/25 Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) 102.71 ALGT230915P00095000 09/15/2023 2.2 95 2.15 2.45 13.043478 31 7.506572 26.6468590832 26.46095076401 0 1.8367379746 48.12 2 2023/11/01 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 853.37 AVGO230825P00800000 08/25/2023 5.46 800 630 5.8 6.2 6.666667 10 6.254028 26.4625 26.3940625 2.8 5.9107206022 38.62 83 2023/09/07 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) 207.25 NXPI230825P00192500 08/25/2023 1.15 192.5 1.4 1.55 10.169492 10 7.117008 26.5454545455 26.26103896104 2.8 7.0436770824 36.88 10 2023/11/06 Piedmont Lithium Ltd (PLL) 45.49 PLL230915P00040000 09/15/2023 0.8 40 0.9 1.05 15.384615 31 12.068587 26.4919354839 26.05040322581 0 2.6590171175 53.44 68 2023/11/06 Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) 33.53 LUV230901P00032000 09/01/2023 0.44 32 0.4 0.42 4.878049 17 4.563078 26.8382352941 25.83180147059 3.66 3.2419578552 30.22 63 2023/10/26 Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) 44.23 DAL230825P00042000 08/25/2023 0.33 42 0.31 0.35 12.121212 10 5.041827 26.9404761905 25.6369047619 3.21 5.6693370476 32.46 161 2023/10/12 American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) 15.88 AAL230825P00015000 08/25/2023 0.13 15 0.12 0.13 8 10 5.541562 29.2 25.55 3.04 5.8206332242 34.75 22 2023/10/19 C3.ai Inc - Class A (AI) 33.9 AI230825P00028000 08/25/2023 0.2 28 0.21 0.23 9.090909 10 17.40413 27.375 25.41964285714 0 7.4524958214 85.24 83 2023/08/30 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) 26.44 RYTM230915P00022500 09/15/2023 1 22.5 0.5 1.5 100 31 14.901664 26.164874552 25.37992831541 0 2.5730324035 68.19 0 2023/11/07 Unity Software (U) 36.54 U230825P00032000 08/25/2023 0.22 32 0.23 0.24 4.255319 10 12.42474 26.234375 24.5234375 0 7.4897277446 60.55 16 2023/11/08 General Motors Company (GM) 34.07 GM230901P00032000 09/01/2023 0.43 32 0.38 0.43 12.345679 17 6.075726 25.4963235294 24.48988970588 2.01 3.6715289065 35.53 85 2023/10/24 United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) 52.31 UAL230825P00049000 08/25/2023 0.37 49 0.34 0.36 5.714286 10 6.327662 25.3265306122 24.20918367347 3.64 5.9617879673 38.74 2 2023/10/17 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 127.28 PNC230825P00119000 08/25/2023 0.55 119 0.8 0.95 17.142857 10 6.505343 24.5378151261 24.07773109244 2.39 6.2849392673 37.78 1 2023/10/13 MasTec Inc. (MTZ) 94.48 MTZ230915P00090000 09/15/2023 1.65 90 1.85 2.05 10.25641 31 4.741744 24.2025089606 24.00627240143 0 1.7774662694 31.41 6 2023/11/02 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 34.82 UPST230901P00023000 09/01/2023 0.42 23 0.27 0.32 16.949153 17 33.946008 25.2046035806 23.80434782609 0 6.1876285608 117.79 4 2023/11/07 General Motors Company (GM) 34.07 GM230825P00032000 08/25/2023 0.23 32 0.22 0.24 8.695652 10 6.075726 25.09375 23.3828125 0.2 6.149861827 36.06 204 2023/10/24 QuantumScape Corp - Class A (QS) 7.44 QS230901P00006000 09/01/2023 0.09 6 0.08 0.09 11.764706 17 19.354839 28.6274509804 23.25980392157 0 5.180251514 80.22 5 2023/10/25 Luminar Technologies Inc - Class A (LAZR) 6.36 LAZR230825P00005500 08/25/2023 0.08 5.5 0.05 0.21 123.076923 10 13.522013 33.1818181818 23.22727272727 0 6.2380367044 79.12 67 2023/11/02 Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (RIVN) 21.38 RIVN230825P00018500 08/25/2023 0.14 18.5 0.13 0.15 14.285714 10 13.470533 25.6486486486 22.68918918919 0 6.3746203427 77.13 861 2023/11/09 AirBnb (ABNB) 133.24 ABNB230825P00122000 08/25/2023 0.79 122 0.76 0.83 8.805031 10 8.435905 22.737704918 22.28893442623 1.4 7.408819549 41.56 1 2023/11/07 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 853.37 AVGO230825P00795000 08/25/2023 4.9 795 630 4.8 5.3 9.90099 10 6.83994 22.0377358491 21.96886792453 2.8 6.3348853007 39.41 11 2023/09/07 SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) 8.68 SOFI230825P00007500 08/25/2023 0.07 7.5 0.06 0.07 15.384615 10 13.59447 29.2 21.9 0 6.8859028815 72.06 168 2023/10/31 Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (RIVN) 21.38 RIVN230825P00017500 08/25/2023 0.09 17.5 0.12 0.14 15.384615 10 18.147802 25.0285714286 21.9 0 7.9357226319 83.47 7 2023/11/09 Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) 269.46 SMCI230825P00215000 08/25/2023 1.1 215 1.3 1.45 10.909091 10 20.210792 22.0697674419 21.81511627907 0 8.9732868715 82.21 138 2023/10/31 Roku Inc. (ROKU) 82.26 ROKU230922P00070000 09/22/2023 1.38 70 1.6 1.67 4.281346 38 14.903963 21.954887218 21.74906015038 0 2.5531743747 56.07 5 2023/11/01 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 215.43 NSC230908P00210000 09/08/2023 2.1 210 2.95 3.5 17.054264 24 2.52054 21.3640873016 21.25545634921 3.85 1.4869362944 25.78 0 2023/10/25 Zscaler Inc. (ZS) 144.91 ZS230908P00115000 09/08/2023 1.53 115 1.62 1.77 8.849558 24 20.640397 21.4239130435 21.22554347826 0 4.292438784 73.13 3 2023/09/14 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 139.63 PPG230825P00135000 08/25/2023 0.83 135 0.8 0.95 17.142857 10 3.315906 21.6296296296 21.22407407407 2.82 4.9039944097 24.68 2 2023/10/18 MongoDB Inc. (MDB) 364.41 MDB230825P00325000 08/25/2023 2.06 325 1.9 2.33 20.330969 10 10.814742 21.3384615385 21.17 0 7.0564546604 55.94 49 2023/08/31 Ford Motor Company (F) 12.2 F230825P00011500 08/25/2023 0.09 11.5 0.08 0.09 11.764706 10 5.737705 25.3913043478 20.63043478261 2.59 5.6101321083 37.33 715 2023/10/26 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 288.77 ERIE230915P00280000 09/15/2023 4.9 280 4.9 7.1 36.666667 31 3.037019 20.6048387097 20.54176267281 0 1.1697236123 30.57 238 2023/10/26 Camping World Holdings Inc. Class A Commom Stock (CWH) 27.91 CWH230915P00025000 09/15/2023 0.5 25 0.45 0.6 28.571429 31 10.42637 21.1935483871 20.48709677419 0 2.9595493063 41.48 20 2023/10/31 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 42.81 BAX230901P00041000 09/01/2023 0.39 41 0.4 0.5 22.222222 17 4.227984 20.9469153515 20.16140602582 0.2 2.9235847641 31.05 3 2023/10/26 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 127.28 PNC230825P00118000 08/25/2023 0.24 118 0.65 0.75 14.285714 10 7.291012 20.1059322034 19.64194915254 2.19 7.1289027203 37.33 0 2023/10/13 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 63.87 LPX230915P00060000 09/15/2023 1.1 60 1 1.15 13.953488 31 6.059183 19.623655914 19.32930107527 0 2.3788593112 29.99 0 2023/10/31 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 537.42 LLY230825P00525000 08/25/2023 3.04 525 2.79 3.1 10.526316 10 2.311042 19.3971428571 19.29285714286 1.6 3.6265271207 23.26 28 2023/11/02 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 4.7 SIRI230915P00004000 09/15/2023 0.09 4 0.08 0.14 54.545455 31 14.893617 23.5483870968 19.13306451613 0 2.6658609182 65.78 4 2023/10/31 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 853.37 AVGO230825P00790000 08/25/2023 4.2 790 630 4.1 4.6 11.494253 10 7.425853 18.9430379747 18.87373417722 2.8 6.7676312045 40.05 10 2023/09/07 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 537.42 LLY230901P00525000 09/01/2023 6.3 525 4.6 5.2 12.244898 17 2.311042 18.81232493 18.75098039216 3.6 2.1554919208 23.02 11 2023/11/02 Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) 18.04 TDS230915P00015000 09/15/2023 0.3 15 0.25 0.3 18.181818 31 16.851441 19.623655914 18.44623655914 0 2.8111665165 70.58 187 2023/11/02 BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) 31.55 BBIO230915P00025000 09/15/2023 0.4 25 0.4 0.5 22.222222 31 20.760697 18.8387096774 18.13225806452 0 3.5100584538 69.64 0 2023/11/02 MongoDB Inc. (MDB) 364.41 MDB230825P00320000 08/25/2023 0.92 320 1.59 1.99 22.346369 10 12.186823 18.1359375 17.96484375 0 7.8011053486 57.02 5 2023/08/31 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 114.02 QCOM230908P00105000 09/08/2023 0.91 105 1.25 1.29 3.149606 24 7.910893 18.1051587302 17.8878968254 0 3.5892451152 33.52 0 2023/11/08 Roku Inc. (ROKU) 82.26 ROKU230908P00071000 09/08/2023 0.9 71 0.84 0.9 6.896552 24 13.688305 17.9929577465 17.67165492958 0 3.7488981265 55.53 0 2023/11/01 MGM Resorts International (MGM) 45.66 MGM230825P00043000 08/25/2023 0.19 43 0.22 0.24 8.695652 10 5.825668 18.6744186047 17.4011627907 3.85 6.0822907158 34.96 5 2023/11/01 Guardant Health Inc (GH) 35.81 GH230915P00030000 09/15/2023 0.51 30 0.45 0.55 20 31 16.224518 17.6612903226 17.07258064516 0 3.3602571767 56.85 105 2023/11/02 EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) 129.78 EOG230915P00078500 09/15/2023 1.35 78.5 120 1.15 1.3 12.244898 31 39.513022 17.2488185741 17.02383398397 0 930.4679476022 0.5 4 2023/11/02 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 34.82 UPST230825P00025000 08/25/2023 0.12 25 0.13 0.14 7.407407 10 28.202183 18.98 16.79 0 8.5539278474 120.34 621 2023/11/07 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 78.36 W230922P00061000 09/22/2023 1.19 61 1.08 1.19 9.69163 38 22.15416 17.0060396894 16.7698446937 0 3.12201496 68.16 5 2023/11/02 ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) 15.12 IMGN230915P00013000 09/15/2023 0.45 13 0.2 0.3 40 31 14.021164 18.1141439206 16.75558312655 0 2.7174963063 60.75 1 2023/11/03 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) 17.2 PCG230825P00016500 08/25/2023 0.07 16.5 0.09 0.13 36.363636 10 4.069767 19.9090909091 16.59090909091 2.83 5.4333033326 27.34 21 2023/11/02 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 50.09 CMA230929P00041000 09/29/2023 0 41 0.85 1.05 21.052632 45 18.147335 16.8157181572 16.5189701897 0 2.7395319038 53.73 0 2023/10/20 Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) 269.46 SMCI230825P00210000 08/25/2023 1.05 210 0.95 1.1 14.634146 10 22.066355 16.5119047619 16.25119047619 0 9.6596541506 83.38 50 2023/10/31 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 853.37 AVGO230825P00785000 08/25/2023 2.73 785 630 3.5 3.9 10.810811 10 8.011765 16.2738853503 16.20414012739 2.8 7.1673879849 40.8 15 2023/09/07 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 139.63 PPG230825P00134000 08/25/2023 0.85 134 0.6 0.75 22.222222 10 4.032085 16.3432835821 15.93470149254 2.82 5.7941376578 25.4 0 2023/10/18 Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 239.76 TSLA230915P00206670 09/15/2023 2.66 206.67 2.78 2.81 1.073345 31 13.801301 15.8379339355 15.75247745744 0 3.3755545153 48.14 138 2023/10/18 General Motors Company (GM) 34.07 GM230825P00031500 08/25/2023 0.15 31.5 0.15 0.16 6.451613 10 7.543293 17.380952381 15.64285714286 0.6 7.3914149068 37.25 17 2023/10/24 C3.ai Inc - Class A (AI) 33.9 AI230825P00027000 08/25/2023 0.12 27 0.13 0.14 7.407407 10 20.353982 17.5740740741 15.5462962963 0 8.6516869851 85.87 352 2023/08/30 Coinbase Global Inc - Class A (COIN) 80.5 COIN230825P00067000 08/25/2023 0.32 67 0.3 0.33 9.52381 10 16.770186 16.3432835821 15.52611940299 0 7.7462896401 79.02 56 2023/11/02 Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 239.76 TSLA230922P00205000 09/22/2023 3.15 205 3.3 3.4 2.985075 38 14.497831 15.4621309371 15.39184852375 0 2.8795592144 48.36 67 2023/10/18 Dynatrace Inc (DT) 46.3 DT230825P00044000 08/25/2023 0.35 44 0.2 0.35 54.545455 10 4.967603 16.5909090909 15.34659090909 1.01 5.5807170334 32.49 0 2023/11/01 Cloudflare Inc - Class A (NET) 65.64 NET230908P00054000 09/08/2023 0.48 54 0.55 0.6 8.695652 24 17.73309 15.4899691358 15.0675154321 0 4.7945020454 56.25 1 2023/11/02 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 50.09 CMA230922P00041000 09/22/2023 0.5 41 0.65 0.85 26.666667 38 18.147335 15.2278562259 14.87644415918 0 3.1995214099 54.48 1 2023/10/20 United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) 52.31 UAL230825P00048000 08/25/2023 0.16 48 0.21 0.23 9.090909 10 8.239342 15.96875 14.828125 3.04 7.3225225213 41.07 6 2023/10/17 Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) 12.93 BYND230901P00009500 09/01/2023 0.08 9.5 0.08 0.09 11.764706 17 26.527456 18.080495356 14.69040247678 0 6.1059185281 93.28 0 2023/11/08 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 78.36 W230922P00060000 09/22/2023 0.98 60 0.93 1.06 13.065327 38 23.430322 14.8881578947 14.64802631579 0 3.2782870337 68.65 1 2023/11/02 Zscaler Inc. (ZS) 144.91 ZS230908P00110000 09/08/2023 0.96 110 1.07 1.18 9.777778 24 24.090815 14.7935606061 14.58617424242 0 4.8766291532 75.13 4 2023/09/14 Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 239.76 TSLA230915P00205000 09/15/2023 2.51 205 2.53 2.55 0.787402 31 14.497831 14.5310778914 14.4449252557 0 3.5210452118 48.48 3678 2023/10/18 Draftkings (DKNG) 29.36 DKNG230922P00024000 09/22/2023 0.27 24 0.37 0.42 12.658228 38 18.256131 14.8081140351 14.20778508772 0 3.1612572662 55.47 0 2023/11/03 Carnival Corporation (CCL) 16.73 CCL230908P00014500 09/08/2023 0.16 14.5 0.15 0.16 6.451613 24 13.329348 15.7327586207 14.15948275862 0 3.768677761 53.79 59 2023/09/28 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 114.02 QCOM230825P00107000 08/25/2023 0.45 107 0.43 0.46 6.741573 10 6.156815 14.6682242991 14.15654205607 0.8 6.3338144004 35.48 113 2023/11/08 Roku Inc. (ROKU) 82.26 ROKU230908P00068000 09/08/2023 0.72 68 0.64 0.67 4.580153 24 17.335278 14.3137254902 13.97824754902 0 4.6753093589 56.39 5 2023/11/01 QuantumScape Corp - Class A (QS) 7.44 QS230908P00006000 09/08/2023 0.09 6 0.07 0.11 44.444444 24 19.354839 17.7430555556 13.94097222222 0 3.942076358 74.67 1 2023/10/25 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 168.87 TXN230915P00160000 09/15/2023 1.87 160 175 1.9 1.93 1.56658 31 5.252561 13.9818548387 13.87147177419 3.6 2.4787443738 24.95 52 2023/10/24 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 261.77 AMGN230825P00255000 08/25/2023 1.56 255 255 0.98 1.17 17.674419 10 2.58624 14.0274509804 13.81274509804 2.6 4.2927582855 21.99 5 2023/11/02 AirBnb (ABNB) 133.24 ABNB230908P00118000 09/08/2023 1 118 1.08 1.16 7.142857 24 11.438007 13.9194915254 13.72616525424 0 4.228318397 41.14 0 2023/11/07 AirBnb (ABNB) 133.24 ABNB230908P00120000 09/08/2023 1.08 120 1.08 1.17 8 24 9.936956 13.6875 13.49739583333 0 3.7894819129 39.88 27 2023/11/07 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG) 14.05 SG230915P00012000 09/15/2023 0.23 12 0.15 0.3 66.666667 31 14.590747 14.7177419355 13.24596774194 0 2.9256519892 58.72 1 2023/10/26 MongoDB Inc. (MDB) 364.41 MDB230825P00315000 08/25/2023 1.18 315 1.15 1.42 21.011673 10 13.558903 13.3253968254 13.15158730159 0 8.5005149476 58.22 4 2023/08/31 iRobot Corporation (IRBT) 37.25 IRBT230915P00030000 09/15/2023 0.35 30 0.35 0.45 25 31 19.463087 13.7365591398 13.14784946237 0 3.6094213042 63.49 132 2023/11/07 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 537.42 LLY230825P00520000 08/25/2023 2.15 520 1.85 2.18 16.377171 10 3.241413 12.9855769231 12.88028846154 1.6 5.0345346312 23.5 65 2023/11/02 Five9 Inc. (FIVN) 69.57 FIVN230915P00060000 09/15/2023 0.75 60 0.65 0.8 20.689655 31 13.755929 12.7553763441 12.46102150538 0 3.3033851805 49.03 0 2023/11/09 Coinbase Global Inc - Class A (COIN) 80.5 COIN230825P00066000 08/25/2023 0.28 66 0.24 0.26 8 10 18.012422 13.2727272727 12.44318181818 0 8.1398219973 80.77 49 2023/11/02 Carnival Corporation (CCL) 16.73 CCL230922P00014000 09/22/2023 0.33 14 0.19 0.23 19.047619 38 16.317992 13.0357142857 12.00657894737 0 2.8791073456 54.44 15 2023/09/28 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 139.63 PPG230825P00133000 08/25/2023 0.61 133 0.45 0.6 28.571429 10 4.748263 12.3496240602 11.93796992481 2.82 6.7019184449 25.86 0 2023/10/18 Dynatrace Inc (DT) 46.3 DT230908P00043000 09/08/2023 0 43 0.35 0.5 35.294118 24 7.12743 12.378875969 11.84835271318 0 3.2857329305 32.99 0 2023/11/01 Roku Inc. (ROKU) 82.26 ROKU230908P00067000 09/08/2023 0.47 67 0.53 0.57 7.272727 24 18.550936 12.0304726368 11.68998756219 0 4.9117134751 57.44 3 2023/11/01 Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) 79.98 STRL230915P00075000 09/15/2023 0.95 75 0.7 0.95 30.30303 31 6.226557 10.9892473118 10.75376344086 0 2.2365065205 32.78 5 2023/11/06 SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) 8.68 SOFI230901P00007000 09/01/2023 0.05 7 0.05 0.06 18.181818 17 19.354839 15.3361344538 10.73529411765 0 5.6020460562 74.18 96 2023/10/31 Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 10.99 VGR230915P00010000 09/15/2023 0.15 10 0.1 0.2 66.666667 31 9.008189 11.7741935484 10.00806451613 0 3.0592490615 34.67 25 2023/11/01 Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.