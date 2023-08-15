imaginima

The first of three Energy Transfer (ET) fixed-to-floating preferred issues reached a long-awaited milestone on July 24, when the quarterly distribution on ET.PC was raised 36% to $0.6293.

I've written about the ET fixed-to-floating preferred issues twice, most recently three months ago, and so far the bullish thesis has held up with modest price gains. Now it's time to look at the issue that's one quarter behind ET.PC.

Energy Transfer 7.625% Series Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (NYSE:ET.PD) (Quantum description) converts on August 15 to an annual floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.738%.

However, LIBOR is being discontinued and the Fed ruled it would be superseded in contracts on June 30 by the three-month Structured Overnight Finance Rate (SOFR) plus a spread adjustment of 0.26161%. (I couldn't find a press release or SEC filing stating ET was following this rule, so if you can find documentation, let me know in the comments).

The math just happens to work out to SOFR+5% (4.9961% if you're picky.)

With that index mirroring recent Fed funds increases, investors can make double-digit returns simply by sitting on the SOFR.

The distribution is calculated "on the second London banking day prior to the beginning of the distribution period," which would be August 11. On that date, SOFR was 5.30%, so the presumed distribution rate is estimated at 10.30% the $25 reference value, or $0.64375 for the quarter. ET.PD has been trading slightly above par, so the forward yield would be 10.24%, as seen in this chart.

Ticker Original Coupon Forward Dividend Recent Price Forward Yield Yield to call Conversion/call date Notes ET-C 7.38% 2.52* 25.07 10.05% 7.16% 5/15/2023 SOFR+4.79% ET-D 7.62% 2.57* 25.09 10.24% 6.53% 8/15/2023 SOFR+5% ET-E 7.60% 2.11** 24.52 8.61% 10.22% 5/15/2024 Fixed to floating SOFR+5.47% Click to enlarge

* Projected Nov. 2023 payment x 4 **3 quarters fixed rate, 1 quarter floating Click to enlarge

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Call risk

According to the prospectus, shares may be redeemed for $25 on or after August 15 on at least 30 days' notice.

As a large midstream energy master limited partnership, Energy Transfer can raise capital cheaper than 10%, setting up immediate risk of a call announcement on the first two series. In fact, the yield is so high one can imagine the CFO waking up with Carly Rae Jepsen's megahit "Call Me Maybe" ringing in his ears.

The chart shows the yield to call if a redemption were to be announced on August 15, effective Sept. 15. Since the C and D series are barely above par, the returns remain positive.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), which has similar fixed-to-floating preferreds, announced August 10 it would call WFC.PQ on the first day it legally could do so, September 15. However, ET did not call ET.PC on the earliest date, and there are reasons to believe it will hold off.

Co-CEO and CFO Tom Long stated on the quarterly earnings call he wants to get the company's leverage ratio to the lower end of its range 4 to 4.5 times. Since rating agencies give preferred units partial credit as equity, keeping the floating preferred helps the ratio, as opposed to paying it off and replacing it with cheaper debt. Another possibility is to issue new fixed-rate preferred to replace it, but that is problematic in the current high-rate environment.

ET.PE will pay the highest rate, and it's possible the company will call that one first when it becomes legally allowable next May.

Other Risk Factors

One risk is that the Fed could lower interest rates, fearing a recession. The price of the units would begin falling about one quarter before the distribution itself would be affected. This doesn't strike me as likely during 2023. Goldman Sachs, which has been more accurate in its Fed predictions than the consensus, believes rates will be steady until spring 2024.

Another risk is that distributions could be suspended, but that seems even more unlikely. Cash from operations is more than double total dividends paid. Most of ET's income comes from fee-based payments to use pipelines and the like. Still, the price of both common and preferred would likely decline in an energy bust, as occurred most recently in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Investors in limited partnerships are subject to different tax rules than those that apply to corporations, including receiving K-1 forms.

Conclusion: My thinking is to hold ET.PD as well as ET.PC for the 10%-plus yield unless the price exceeds the call value plus one quarter of distributions, which would be the case if they rose to around $25.65. At that point, I would consider replacing them with ET.PE, if it is still near or below $25.