Energy Transfer Preferreds Sing 'Call Me Maybe'

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • A second Energy Transfer preferred issue has reached its payout increase date.
  • Unlike Wells Fargo, ET did not call its fixed-to-floating preferreds on the first possible date and there are reasons to think it will not do so this year.
  • The units are no longer the buy they were months ago, but remain a good way to earn a double-digit return.

The first of three Energy Transfer (ET) fixed-to-floating preferred issues reached a long-awaited milestone on July 24, when the quarterly distribution on ET.PC was raised 36% to $0.6293.

I've written about the ET fixed-to-floating preferred issues twice, most recently

This article was written by

I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. I also was a featured investor with the investment app Netvest. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET.PD, ET.PC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

k
kaj3130
Today, 1:06 PM
Premium
Comments (25)
I appreciate and thank you for the recommendations regarding ET.PD and ET.PE, in the event that the former's price rises and the latter continues to languish. Very specific advice such as this is quite helpful to my investment decisions. I wish more analysts would "stick their neck out", and provide specific monetary targets for buy and sell advice.

I also concur with your sentiment that the preferreds are not likely to be called just yet. What's the point? The dividend on the common is currently 9.75%, which is barely a half percent lower than the adjusted dividends on the two preferreds mentioned above. And, by mid-2024, the preferreds might even be paying a lower dividend than the common, so the monetary advantage of calling seems quite limited, as viewed from the perspective of management. Management would be encouraged to call the preferreds only if the fed funds rate was jacked-up another percent or two, and I think that probability to be around slim to none given recent inflation numbers.
p
petenh
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (106)
I bought some 3 months ago after reading your article. I could not decide which ones to buy so I got 'em all :)
cfauver profile picture
cfauver
Today, 12:38 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15)
With 'C' and 'D' now yielding >10%, and such large equity value coverage, I think these are no brainers for a portion of one's portfolio.
I believe the August 3rd 10Q confirms the use of SOFR and the 0.26261 adjustment for the preferred rate adjustments: archive.fast-edgar.com/...
W
Wilson5555
Today, 12:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (196)
Good analysis. Thanks.
