Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sportradar Group: Not Betting On A Repeat Performance

Aug. 15, 2023 12:23 PM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)
Larry Saunders profile picture
Larry Saunders
997 Followers

Summary

  • Sportradar Group is proving out the growth story as legalized sports gambling continue to grow.
  • However, after pulling back some after Q2 earnings and 52-week highs, the growth still appears to be priced into shares.
  • The value opportunity is less clear now, and shares seem fairly valued.
Man gambling online on a football match using his cell phone

andresr

When I was young, maybe in second or third grade, my family visited the King's Island amusement park in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. I don't recall much about the visit, but somehow I came away from the trip there with a ballcap for the Cincinnati Reds

This article was written by

Larry Saunders profile picture
Larry Saunders
997 Followers
My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.