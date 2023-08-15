Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 11:28 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.95K Followers

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Moran - VP, IR

Jason Hollar - CEO

Aaron Alt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Eric Percher - Nephron Research

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore

Daniel Grosslight - Citi

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Cardinal Health Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please note this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Kevin Moran, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Kevin Moran

Good morning and welcome. Today, we will discuss Cardinal Health’s fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2023 results, along with our outlook for fiscal year '24. You can find today’s press release and earnings presentation on the IR section of our website at ir.cardinalhealth.com. Joining me today are Jason Hollar, our Chief Executive Officer; and Aaron Alt, our Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of our presentation for a full description of these risks and uncertainties.

Please note that during the discussion today, all our comments will be on a non-GAAP basis unless they are specifically called out as GAAP. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for all relevant periods can be found in the schedules attached to our press release. For the Q&A portion of today’s call, we kindly ask to limit yourself to one question, so that we can try and give everyone in the queue an

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.