Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

If There's A Company That Truly Needs AI, It's Amazon

Aug. 15, 2023 12:42 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)3 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon is the second-largest revenue-generating company in the world. However, it is very far from being one of the largest profit-generating companies in the world.
  • Artificial intelligence could help improve Amazon's profitability, in more ways than you might think.
  • Today, Amazon is still far from its peak profitability, as it struggles to stir the huge ship it built during the last three years.
  • For investors to generate a decent upside in the midterm, Amazon will need to improve and grow across every part of its business, and artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in determining the company's success in the upcoming years.
Amazon.com Fulfillment Center. Amazon company, e-commerce business

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the second-largest revenue-generating company in the world, and will probably take Walmart's (WMT) crown by the end of this decade. However, it is very far from being one of the largest profit-generating companies in the world.

And

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.2K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 12:59 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (751)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts / suggestions / questions on the analysis.
Tony Montana Munich profile picture
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (992)
Thanks
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Today, 1:00 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (751)
@Tony Montana Munich Thank you for reading!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.