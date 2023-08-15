Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
On Holding: Currency Headwinds Mask Underlying Growth In 2023

Aug. 15, 2023
Summary

  • On Holding's shares declined after the company reported Q2 results, a similar reaction we saw after the strong Q1 results.
  • Revenues grew 52% year-over-year in Swiss francs and more than 60% Y/Y in constant currency, beating consensus estimates, and the full-year revenue guidance was increased despite currency headwinds.
  • Gross margin improved and inventories are down, addressing previous concerns.
  • The company continues to focus on sustainable and profitable growth, and the long-term outlook remains positive.
Businessman touch the glow light Data digital marketing graph and chart with arrow up.positive indicators in 2023, businessman calculates financial data for long-term investments.

SmileStudioAP/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) declined after the company reported second quarter results. I was not surprised to see that, and I had reduced the position ahead of the earnings report in anticipation of this

Comments

t
tomandkerrie
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (80)
I like the long term story - added 1000 shares when it was down 17% today 💁‍♂️🤞
