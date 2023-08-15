Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 12:02 PM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.95K Followers

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Walter Pinto - Managing Director, KCSA

Carol Craig - Founder and CEO

Teresa Burchfield - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sidus Space Second Quarter 2023 Results and Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Walter Pinto, Managing Director, KCSA. Thank you, Mr. Pinto. You may begin.

Walter Pinto

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Sidus Space second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today from the company is Carol Craig, Founder and CEO; and Teresa Burchfield, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and as a result are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. These factors include our ability to estimate operational expenses and liquidity needs, customer demand, supply chain delays, including launch providers and extended sales cycles. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which can be found on our Web site at sidusspace.com. Listeners are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. And the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call. We want to thank everyone who submitted their questions ahead of today's call. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will be answering questions submitted within the time frame allotted for this morning's call. If for some reason we do not get to your question today, please email

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.