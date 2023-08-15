Wall Street Lunch: Consumers Come Up Big

sefa ozel

Consumer spending confounds expectations in July, with an Amazon (AMZN) assist. (0:15) Sea Limited (SE) tumbles after earnings. (2:40) More than 70 banks could face credit downgrades. (3:25)

The U.S. consumer sales showed unexpected strength in July, helped in part by a shift in Amazon Prime Day.

Retail sales rose 0.7% last month, topping expectations for a 0.4% gain. Core retail sales gained 1%, confounding forecasts for a drop of 0.3%.

Wells Fargo said somehow "rising delinquencies, higher consumer financing costs, and the erosion of pandemic-era savings" were the perfect formula for an expectation-crushing number" and "for an added flex, the gain comes despite upward revisions to prior monthly data."

The sales increase for e-commerce heavyweights around the Amazon (AMZN) Prime Day event helped boost sales in the non-store retailers category, up +10.3% year over year.

Strong gains were logged by sporting goods, musical instruments, bookstores, food services, and drinking places. The biggest declines were at furniture and home furnishing stores and at electronics and appliance stores.

Pantheon Macro says it’s too soon to conclude that spending growth is reaccelerating.

While they say that’s possible, they have two caveats:

"The first is that the margin of error in the month-to-month change in advance retail sales is +/- 0.3%, so some of the July strength could be revised away in the months ahead."

The second is the timing of Amazon Prime Day since COVID "has wreaked havoc with the seasonals" and they "expect a partial reversal of the July jump in the months ahead."

Wells Fargo also notes that five of 13 retailer categories saw sales slip from a year ago.

Now a look at today’s trading –

Stocks are lower amid volatile trading in rates.

Schwab’s Kathy Jones noted that retail sales sent the 10-year yield (US10Y) to the highest level since 2007, around 4.27%. But they have since backed off to below 4.2%, probably facing some big resistance and triggering some program selling.

The S&P 500 (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP.IND), and Dow (DJI) are down a little less than 1%.

On the data front, along with retail sales, import and export prices rose more than expected in July. And the Empire State Manufacturing Index for August tumbled to -19, much more than the decline to -1 forecast.

On the market, Michael Burry of Big Short fame disclosed a $1.6 billion bet against stocks with puts on SPY and QQQ for Scion Capital Management.

Among active stocks --

Singapore tech giant Sea Limited (SE) plunged after second-quarter revenue missed estimates. Revenue for digital entertainment, which includes gaming, fell from the previous quarter.

Home Depot (HD) slid past consensus estimates with its Q2 earnings report. Standing out, comparable sales fell 2.0% during the quarter, beating the consensus expectation for a drop of 4.1%.

Tesla (TSLA) launched standard variants for its Model S and X vehicles that are about $10,000 cheaper than the regular versions. The move is a bid to boost demand. The standard-range Model X will be priced at $88,490 vs. $98,490, and the standard-range Model S will be priced at $78,490 vs. $88,490.

In other news of note –

A Fitch Ratings analyst warned that the credit ratings of dozens of U.S. banks, including some of the nation's biggest lenders, are at risk, though it's not a foregone conclusion.

In June, Fitch lowered the U.S. banks operating environment score to 'aa-' from 'aa,' due to pressure on the U.S. sovereign rating, "gaps in the regulatory framework, and structural uncertainty around the normalization of monetary policy."

While that, in itself, doesn't require the downgrade of individual bank ratings, a further operating environment score cut to 'a+' would force Fitch to reevaluate the ratings on the more than 70 banks it covers, analyst Chris Wolf told CNBC.

In the Wall Street Research Corner:

Fund managers are becoming less bearish, buying more stocks and tech, and increasingly confident that the U.S. economy will avoid a hard landing. BofA's August Fund Managers Survey showed sentiment as the least bearish since February 2022.

Money managers are piling out of REITs (VNQ) (XLRE) (SCHH) (REET) with positioning showing a "capitulation" to Lehman-event levels.

Strategist Michael Hartnett says if there is no recession, the survey says to go max long, but if REITs can’t recover with Lehman-like positioning, then a "recession could be just around the corner."

He highlighted two current contrarian trades:

If you think the S&P (SP500) (IVV) (VOO) is heading to 4,800, go long REITs and short bonds.

If you think the S&P heads to 4,200 (the BofA view), go long Utilities (XLU) and short Tech.

Fund managers still consider long Big Tech (60%) to be the most crowded trade, despite boosting tech exposure.

Following that, 13% said short China equities (MCHI), with 6% saying long Japan equities (EWJ), and 5% saying short the U.S. dollar (DXY).

For the biggest tail risk, 45% said high inflation kept central banks hawkish, still at the top from July.