Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 12:46 PM ETFerroglobe PLC (GSM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.95K Followers

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Rotonen - VP, IR

Marco Levi - CEO & Executive Director

Beatriz García-Cos - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners

John Rolfe - Crescent Capital

Morten Normann - Carnegie

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ferroglobe's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Alex Rotonen, Ferroglobe's Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Alex Rotonen

Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Ferroglobe's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining me today are Marco Levi, our Chief Executive Officer; and Beatriz García-Cos, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started with prepared remarks, I'm going to read a brief statement. Please turn to Slide #2. Statements made by management during this conference call that are forward-looking are based on current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in Ferroglobe's most recent SEC filings and exhibits to those filings, which are available on our web page at ferrogloble.com.

In addition, this discussion includes references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross debt, net debt, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, among other non-IFRS measures. Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures may be found in our most recent SEC filings.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Marco Levi, our Chief Executive Officer.

Marco Levi

Thank you, Alex, and good day to everybody. Thanks for joining us on the call today. We appreciate your interest in Ferroglobe. I would like to briefly comment on our safety record improvements as our employees are our most valuable asset. Over the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.