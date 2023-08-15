monticelllo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

We're truly living in challenging times. Inflation is sticky, economic growth is slowing, and rates are elevated.

Looking at the chart below, we see that credit card rates are now at 21% (with debt balances exceeding $1 trillion), while car loan rates are on their way to 9%. On top of this, mortgage rates are at 7% (not included in the chart below).

Macrobond, ING

This is doing a number on the consumer.

Although higher incomes are causing average consumer sentiment to increase, the bottom tercile of incomes continues to struggle with sentiment at Great Financial Crisis levels.

University of Michigan

These developments make it more important than ever to be prudent when it comes to finding the right consumer-focused stocks.

One of the companies I've liked for a long time is Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which has one thing that is key to surviving in this environment: pricing power.

Good products, name recognition, and related factors have allowed the company to remain a go-to spot for (often) anti-cyclical consumer products.

Over the past 12 months, PG shares have returned 9% (including dividends). This beat the market by roughly 330 basis points and its peers in the consumer staples sector by an even wider margin.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, Wall Street isn't that excited, as most companies now rely on pricing.

In this article, we'll discuss the recent developments and assess the risk/reward of PG shares at current levels.

After all, there's one thing that sets PG apart: it sees higher volumes on the horizon.

So, let's get to it!

Wall Street Wants More

I think I can speak for most of us when I say that buying necessities has become a lot more expensive.

While inflation has come down since last year, the situation is still bad enough to cause people to buy fewer items, which is why I emphasize pricing power.

For example, using its recent 4Q23 quarter (fiscal year), we see that the company generated 8% organic revenue growth, which is a truly stellar number. However, organic volume growth was negative 1%, as 7% higher prices caused consumers to buy fewer products.

Procter & Gamble (Author Annotations)

While this is good news for investors, it's not a sustainable solution.

Wall Street knows this.

Wall Street Journal

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, investors are now prioritizing volume growth over margin-protecting price hikes, challenging consumer-staples giants like Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

The days of relying on price increases as a main driver for revenue growth are dwindling, pushing companies to shift their focus towards increasing unit sales.

Analysts pressed these companies on their plans for actual volume growth during conference calls.

Kimberly-Clark's CFO, Nelson Urdaneta, acknowledged a slowing decline in volume growth but refrained from indicating a positive turning point.

Colgate-Palmolive's CEO, Noel Wallace, recognized the importance of volume growth but emphasized the need to protect margins, given the challenging raw-material environment.

Based on this context, PG remains in a favorable spot, as it sees higher volumes on the horizon.

Why PG Stands Out

With regard to pricing benefits, the company achieved terrific results on a full-year basis.

For example, organic sales for the fiscal year grew by 7%, representing the second consecutive year of 7% organic sales growth and the fifth year of 5% or better organic growth. Note that this trend started before the pandemic!

Procter & Gamble

It also helps that growth was widespread across business units, with all 10 product categories experiencing organic sales growth in FY2023.

Key highlights included mid-teens growth in personal healthcare, double-digit growth in feminine care, and high single-digit growth in fabric care, home care, and hair care.

While Greater China's organic sales were down slightly, trends improved in the second half of the year.

E-commerce sales also increased, contributing 17% to the company's total sales.

Not only was PG able to offset volume weakness with pricing power, but its strategy focused on driving market growth translated into a higher footprint for the company.

Despite the competitive landscape, P&G's consumption outpaced category growth, resulting in modest value share growth and a 50 basis points increase in volume share.

Procter & Gamble

The company held its global aggregate market share and achieved share growth in seven out of 10 product categories on a global scale over the past fiscal year.

Adding to that, adjusted free cash flow productivity reached 95%, which allowed the company to increase its dividend by 3% and return over $16 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Using Seeking Alpha data, the company has hiked its dividend by 5.7% (on average) per year over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the numbers below, we see that the company has paid a dividend for 133 consecutive years. It has hiked its dividend for 67 consecutive years, meaning it has been a dividend king for 17 years.

Procter & Gamble

Also, over the past ten years, the company has generated more free cash flow than net income, which is a sign of high-quality earnings.

It also enjoys an AA credit rating, which makes it one of the most stable companies in the world.

Having said that, and with regard to the first part of this article, P&G sees challenges on the horizon. However, it also sees better volumes, which is another key aspect that sets P&G apart from most of its larger peers.

During its 4Q23 earnings call, the company acknowledged the volatility expected in the upcoming fiscal year.

While P&G highlighted the stability in supply chains and input costs as the company enters fiscal year 2024, challenges are arising from various factors, such as economic, geopolitical, and societal issues, which impact consumer confidence and household budgets.

Hence, global market value growth in the company's product categories is projected to moderate to around 4%, with normalizing drivers of market growth.

While pricing becomes less of a growth driver, volume is expected to return to modest growth, which is key here.

Leveraging the strength of its brands and continued investments in the business, the company aims to surpass underlying market growth, leading to guidance for organic sales growth between 4% and 5% for FY2024.

Procter & Gamble

When it comes to expected EPS growth, the company sees a range of 6% to 9% compared to FY2023 EPS of $5.90.

The provided guidance translates to an EPS range of $6.25 to $6.43 per share, with the center of the range at $6.34, representing a 7.5% increase.

Procter & Gamble

While the outlook is based on current market growth estimates, commodity prices, and exchange rates, it doesn't account for significant negative factors like currency weakness, major supply chain disruptions, or drastic store closures.

Additionally, the guidance does not assume a further reduction in commodity and material costs, which could potentially lead to increased investments in innovation and marketing.

Nonetheless, based on the current situation, PG keeps proving that it remains in a great spot - especially compared to peers that do not see a path to higher volume growth.

On top of that, the company is working on a strategy to strengthen its business, which is based on three pillars.

Supply Chain Excellence (Supply Chain 3.0): P&G aims to enhance its supply chain by bolstering capacity, agility, scalability, and transparency. This includes the introduction of a supply chain services platform and initiatives to streamline the SKU (its products) portfolio. These efforts are designed to enhance the shopping experience and improve on-shelf availability, ultimately strengthening consumer engagement. Environmental Sustainability: Another critical focus area is environmental sustainability. P&G aims to develop superior consumer propositions while minimizing its environmental impact, which also helps to sell its products to consumers who care about these things. Digital Acumen and Quality Enhancement: Leveraging digital capabilities is the third strategic priority. P&G aims to use the power of data and digitization to enhance consumer satisfaction, optimize supply chains, and elevate product quality.

Valuation

P&G shares are trading at a very fair valuation of 18.1x LTM EBITDA and 17.4x NTM EBITDA. That's close to the longer-term median. It's actually slightly above it, but that can be justified with better pricing power and market share growth.

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target is $166, which is 7% above the current price.

Since my June article, the consensus price target has increased by $1.

I stick to what I wrote back then:

The current consensus price target is $165, which is 13% above the current price. I agree with that. However, I don't have a fear of missing out, as I believe that PG shares will continue to trade in a large sideways trend between $125 and $170 for at least 1-2 years. I think a breakout is likely the moment we get serious signs that inflation is expected to remain low. Until then, I'm not chasing rallies in the stock. It's also why I give the stock a neutral rating.

I believe the stock is a great buy on weakness. If we were to see a stock price decline of 8% to 10%, I would change my rating to bullish.

Although I believe that P&G is one of the best consumer staples money can buy, the risk/reward isn't very juicy right now, especially because guidance will have to be adjusted if inflation turns out to be sticky on a prolonged basis.

Takeaway

Navigating the challenging economic landscape demands a strategic approach.

Inflation, slowing growth, and elevated rates impact consumers and generate a tricky environment for investors.

Amidst these Challenges, Procter & Gamble shines.

Its pricing power shields against elevated inflation, fostering stable revenue growth.

Furthermore, P&G's commitment to volume expansion sets it apart from rivals that mainly rely on pricing and/or fail to grow volumes.

PG is also implementing a three-pronged strategy consisting of improved supply chains, environmental responsibility, and digital proficiency to maintain high operating efficiencies.

I believe keeping a close eye on the stock for potential correction opportunities down the road is the best way to play this stock.