Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 1:52 PM ETXunlei Limited (XNET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luhan Tang - IR Manager

Jinbo Li - Chairman & CEO

Eric Zhou - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience. You've joined Xunlei's 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to the host, Investor Relations Manager, Ms. Luhan Tang.

Luhan Tang

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Xunlei's 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Eric Zhou, Chief Financial Officer; and [indiscernible] Vice President of Finance. Now our earnings press release is available on our IR website, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call.

For today's agenda, I will first read our prepared opening remarks on behalf of our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jinbo Li on highlight of our second quarter operations. Then Mr. Eric Zhou, our CFO, will walk you through the details on the financial results and wrap up with our revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2023. After the management remarks, we'd like to welcome any questions from you in our Q&A session. Today's call is recorded, and you can replay the call from our Investor Relations website at ir.xunlei.com.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that the discussion today will contain certain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations on the current market conditions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.