Intel's Comeback Could Be Epic (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 15, 2023 2:54 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)5 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Due to its solid position in the CPU and GPU space, Intel's stock has the potential for a strong turnaround.
  • Additionally, Intel has significant AI-related opportunities, and the market may be underestimating Intel's potential in the space.
  • Moreover, Intel's technical image has turned bullish and sentiment continues to improve.
  • Intel can illustrate improving growth and increasing profitability, delivering better-than-expected results in future quarters, leading to a much higher stock price in the long run.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
San Jose International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has been in the dog house for years, with AMD's (AMD) and Nvidia's (NVDA) advancements. However, Intel remains a top player in the CPU and GPU space and has significant AI opportunities. Intel's recent earnings

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.38K Followers

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

j
jrnpanther
Today, 3:26 PM
Comments (1.1K)
Nvidia is going to eat them alive in the Data Center market. Lot's of wishful thinkers buying the next Eastman Kodac.
Shookmeister profile picture
Shookmeister
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (95)
They did have a “blowout” quarter versus their terrible guidance. However, looking at their Y/Y statistics, among the poorest in the industry.
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (2.72K)
The only thing Epic going on with INTC is watching over the last several years their meltdown. Until they can manufacture a 5 NM all this talk about a comeback is more of Captain Pat's Kool-Aid. Nevermind what Intel says, just watch what they do. It's never the same thing.
s
slonstdy
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (337)
Very interesting and well written article. I think that you put too much emphasis on the CPU chip sets......The cloud server market today is exploding.....no question...but it's a GPU chip set market....with NVDA and AMD being the dominant players....Im with you in that INTL is still a good sound investment going forward......
z
zisdead
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (2.74K)
@slonstdy AMD is NOT dominant in the Server GPU market. It's probably behind Intel right now nevermind Nvidia as it's ROCm software is an industry insiders joke.
