Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 2:01 PM ETEagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC), EICA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Sceusa - ICR, IR

Tom Majewski - Chairman and CEO

Dan Ko - Senior Principal and Portfolio Manager

Lena Umnova - Adviser’s Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Eagle Point Income Company Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Peter Sceusa at ICR. Thank you, Peter. You may begin.

Peter Sceusa

Thank you and good morning. Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that the matters discussed in this call include forward-looking statements or projected financial information that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and projected financial information.

For further information on factors that could impact the company and the statements and projections contained herein, please refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Each forward-looking statement and projection of financial information made during this call is based on information available to us as of the date of this call. We disclaim any obligation to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

A replay of this call can be accessed for 30 days via the company’s website, www.eaglepointincome.com.

Earlier today, we filed our Form N-CSR, half year 2023 financial statements and our second quarter investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and our second quarter investor presentation are also available within the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. The financial statements can be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.