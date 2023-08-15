Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Worried That Carnival Will Hit An Iceberg

Aug. 15, 2023 3:06 PM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.78K Followers

Summary

  • Carnival Corporation's shares have increased by 56% since I announced my plan to lock in a 61% gain.
  • I believe it would not be prudent to buy back into Carnival Corporation due to the company's financial results and valuation.
  • The company's financial performance has improved compared to last year, but the cost structure and capital structure have worsened, and the shares are trading at a high premium.

Carnival Vista cruise ship at port of Galveston, Texas, USA on March 12, 2022.

JHVEPhoto

It's been about 6.5 months since I announced to the world that I was planning to lock in my 61% gain on Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) in an article with the mind-numbingly boring title "Taking Profits in Carnival

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.78K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
joseph979
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (34)
Same items everyone knows. The revenue should be close to 25 Billion and not $20 Billion. That is where things change. Big question is why with inflation revenue isn’t at 25? Bad mgmt? Sure looks like a lot of people are traveling!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.