SMH: AI Optimism Has Gone Too Far

SweetBunFactory

After outperforming significantly over the past year, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)'s underlying index now has a market cap of $3.6trn, almost 10% of the entire S&P500, despite its share of sales and free cash flows being half this figure. Semiconductor manufacturers are rapidly expanding production to meet growing demand for Artificial Intelligence, but current valuations are only likely to be justified if AI productivity gains can lift the declining US growth rate, which seems unlikely. The sector is also heavily beholden to the moves of the Chinese government, raising the risk that it will underperform under the most adverse global macroeconomic conditions.

The SMH ETF

VanEck Semiconductor ETF seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMHTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. The main difference between the SMH and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is that the former has a much larger weighting of Nvidia (NVDA) at 19% versus 8%. The SMH also has an 11% weighting of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM) compared with a 3% weighting in the SOXX. Both ETFs have the same expense fee of 0.35%, although the SMH has a slightly lower dividend yield at 0.7% versus 0.8% for the SOXX.

Semiconductor Sector Capex A Record 10% Of Entire S&P500

I argued in a recent article that the tech sector capex boom faces risks in the form of declining US savings rates and rising real borrowing costs, and the Semiconductor sector in particular looks the most exposed to any potential global slowdown. Capital expenditure for the MVIS Semiconductor index has more than doubled over the past two years and now sits at 20% of total sales, and a record 10% of total S&P500 capital expenditure. This rise in capex explains why the index trades at a price to free cash flow ratio of 47x even though its PE ratio is 28x. This P/FCF ratio is now double that of the S&P500.

Capex, % of Sales. SPX, Energy Sector, Semiconductor Sector (Bloomberg)

Investors are paying a significant premium for Semiconductor stocks, particularly compared to resource stocks. The MVIS Semiconductor index has typically traded at a large discount to the SPX Energy index on the basis of operating cash flow as the latter’s capital investment requirements have undermined free cash flows. Today, even as capital requirements are consuming more than half of operating cash flows, investors are willing to pay a large premium, such is the optimism over future earnings growth.

Earnings Would Have To More Than Double To Justify Valuation Premium

I have little doubt that Semiconductor sales and earnings will outpace that of the S&P500 over the coming years, and so some valuation premium is warranted. However, the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index is already a huge market, with free cash flows equivalent to 5.5% of the S&P500 and 15% of the Nasdaq 100.

With the index trading at double the S&P500's P/FCF ratio, we would have to see the sector's free cash flows as a share of the S&P500 double to 11% in order to justify current valuations. This would put the sector on a par with the Energy and Industrials sector in terms of free cash flow generation.

Even if such a doubling in free cash flows were to take place over just 5 years, the SMH should still be expected to underperform the broader market due to the 0.5% lower dividend yield that the ETF pays out relative to the S&P500. The longer it takes for the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index to generate these cash flows, the greater the underperformance is likely to be, or the larger the sector will have to grow in order to outperform.

Acceptable Returns Would Require An Economic Boom

If the SMH is going to generate acceptable returns for investors over the long term, free cash flows would more likely have to rise to much more than 11% of the S&P500. For instance, let's assume that the Semiconductor index grows free cash flows at 20% annually for the next 10 years and then before growth slows to the trend of the overall market thereafter, at 4% annually. This would give the MVIS Semiconductor index a FCF yield of around 8% by 2033. With a payout ratio of 50% this would put the expected return at 8% annually, just 4% above current UST yields. As stocks have outperformed USTS by around 5% annually since WW2, this would still leave the SMH overvalued.

The only way that current valuations can be justified is if the AI boom generates enough productivity gains to allow real GDP and S&P500 sales and earnings growth to rise. However, while the productivity gains for certain sectors may well be significant, the only way a technological improvement can lift the entire economy's growth rate is if the displaced workers are able to move into more productive sectors. However, the greater the positive economic impact of AI, the more governments are likely to impede these productivity gains with windfall taxes on companies and welfare benefits for those displaced. As I have mentioned before, even the mass adoption of the internet failed to arrest the decline in US productivity growth.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Highly Sensitive To Worse Case Scenarios Regarding China

One often overlooked risk when it comes to investing is being long an asset that is likely to do poorly during the worst possible. The SMH faces significant risks from China in the form of rising tensions with the US amid the increasingly heated tech war, as well as the related threat of the Chinese government looking to take Taiwan under its direct control. These tensions raise the risk that the SMH underperforms at a time when economic uncertainty would be most heightened.

Summary

The SMH is trading at an extreme premium to an already-overvalued market, with investors betting on the current capex boom translating into future profit growth. However, the already-large size of the Semiconductor sector means free cash flows would have to rise to an unfeasible share of the overall market to generate reasonable returns for shareholders, meaning productivity gains would likely have to generate an economy wide boom, which seems unlikely. The SMH is also highly exposed to China and would likely underperform in the event of rising geopolitical tensions between the China and the US.