It's The Best Time In 14+ Years To Buy These Buffett-Style Dividend Aristocrats

Aug. 16, 2023 7:20 AM ETALB, UGI1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 44% of all U.S. stocks suffer permanent 70+% crashes. Avoiding value traps is critical to long-term investing success.
  • Here are two dividend aristocrats that have been slammed for different reasons, but both are 52% to 56% undervalued, Buffett-style "fat pitch" aristocrat opportunities.
  • One is crashing due to lower commodity prices, but even using the trough 2025 earnings, it's trading at 7X cash-adjusted earnings, the lowest P/E in 14 years, and could double by 2025.
  • The other is getting hurt by struggles at one of its subsidiaries, which Fitch estimates has a 25% chance of bankruptcy. But this utility dividend aristocrat's speculative deep value thesis remains intact.
  • This aristocrat has a 35-year dividend growth streak and hasn't cut its dividend in 138 years. I'm 70% confident that you'll be very happy in 5+ years if you buy more today. UGI has almost 50% annual return potential through 2025, thanks to the lowest P/E in at least 20 years.

The cash keeps on coming!

shapecharge

The most important thing to remember if you want to retire rich and stay rich in retirement is facts matter.

You're right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right - that's the only thing that makes you right

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


I own ALB via VIG.

Comments (1)

n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (634)
Do you think ugi dividend is pretty safe?
