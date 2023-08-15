Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 2:22 PM ETWiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Barnard - LHA IR

Brett Moyer - CEO and President

Conference Call Participants

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

James Mcllree - Dawson James

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the WiSA Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Barnard with LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Barnard

Thank you, Betty. With us today is Brett Moyer, CEO and President. Before turning the call over to Brett, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting WiSA's business, including current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our inability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers, our ability to predict the timing of design wins, entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins, rate of growth, the ability of future revenue associated with design wins and predict customer demand for existing and future products to secure adequate manufacturing capacity, consumer demand conditions affecting consumers' end markets, and the ability to hire retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition, including price competition, technological regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets, risks and uncertainties impacting the proposed Comhear at transaction such as the inability to enter into a definitive agreements with respect to the proposed transaction, the expected performance of the parties there

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.