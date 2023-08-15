wlfella/iStock via Getty Images

So far this earnings season, there have been slightly more positive FY 2023 EPS guidance announcements compared to downward profit outlooks. The Industrial sector is to the good side of the S&P 500's average, and one domestic firm in that space smashed its Q2 earnings expectations along with bumping up its 2023 outlook.

I have a buy rating on Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) based on its reasonable valuation, robust growth outlook, high free cash flow, strong EPS revisions by analysts, and a good-looking chart.

S&P 500 FY EPS Revisions

FactSet

According to Bank of America Global Research, OSK is a leading global producer of specialty vehicles including Access Equipment, fire and emergency equipment, concrete mixing, refuse collection, and defense vehicles. In FY21, sales were derived as follows: 42% Access Equipment, 15% Fire & Emergency, 12% Commercial, and 31% Defense. By geography, sales breakdown is roughly 87% North America, 7% Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and 6% Rest Of World.

The Wisconsin-based $6.7 billion market cap Construction Machinery & Heavy Transportation Equipment industry company within the Industrial sector trades at a modest 16.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a near-market 1.6% dividend yield. Following its Q2 earnings announcement earlier this month, implied volatility is low to moderate at 25% and the stock carries a low short interest of 1.9% as of August 14, 2023.

Amid a mixed earnings season for the broader market, OSK crushed its second-quarter bottom-line estimates. On August 1, the firm reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.69, easily topping the $1.61 consensus. Sales also came in strong, up 16% from year-ago levels. The key was the management team's guidance raise - it now sees 2023 diluted earnings per share in the $7.65 to $8 range.

Out-year profit expectations are even stronger, making the stock a solid GARP play, in my opinion. I will back up that assertion with numbers later on. Shortly after the stellar Q2 earnings snapshot, analysts at Baird upgraded Oshkosh to Outperform as they viewed the military vehicle maker as poised for more gains following its acquisition of AeroTech, an aviation ground-support company. The deal closed earlier this month. In May, OSK announced its intention to acquire AeroTech from JBT for $800 million in an all-cash transaction. Although this marks a new market for OSK, it aligns well with their Vocational segment. The valuation paid for AeroTech was higher than OSK's current multiple, but the growth potential, margin profile, and recurring revenue of AeroTech are considered higher quality than OSK's existing vocational segment.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising sharply this year before per-share profit growth moderates to more sustainable levels in the out years. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with what BofA projects. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise rather impressively over the next several quarters. With forward P/E multiples that are now in the low teens, the valuation appears compelling. Moreover, its EV/EBITDA ratio is slightly more than half that of the broader market. What I particularly like about this Industrial sector stalwart is that its free cash flow yield is well above the S&P 500's average, so there is plenty of room for dividend payouts given that robust profitability.

Oshkosh: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Digging further into the valuation, shares currently trade at a 19% discount to their 5-year average forward operating P/E ratio and at a whopping 30% discount to the sector median. If we assume EPS over the next 12 months of $8.50 (consensus estimates have been on the increase in recent months care of 14 FY1 upward profit revisions) and apply a conservative 14 multiple, then we are talking about a $120 stock price with possible multiple expansion upside. The historical multiple ranges from 7x to 20x, with the average around 15-16x. Most other valuations appear very attractive compared to the sector.

Downside risks involve inflation-driven price-cost challenges, supply chain constraints, residential and non-residential slowdowns, and lower-than-expected margins on Defense contracts

OSK: Compelling Valuation Metrics Amid New-Found Growth

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its direct competitors, OSK features a top-notch Quant Rating care of the robust growth outlook I mentioned earlier as well as strong technical momentum and favorable earnings revisions. Overall, there are plenty of players to like in this space that are worth researching further.

Peer Comparison

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Thursday, October 26. Before that, shares trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 16, so the stock price will drop tomorrow all else the same.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

OSK has been a major winner in the last three months. Notice in the chart below that the stock is up about 40% from mid-May. In that stretch, the S&P 500 is up 9% while the Industrial sector is higher by 11%. Amid that relative strength, shares have recently paused at their February 2023 highs near $106. There is also an earnings-related stock price gap higher that looms. Now, not all gaps must be filled, and this one in particular appears to be a breakaway gap, which implied there could be more room to run for OSK.

Buttressing the bullish argument is high RSI momentum and a positive volume spike as the stock ascended. I see the next resistance at the $125 mark - that's the early 2022 peak. Downside support comes into play in the low $90s, where we find the gap. What's more, the rising 200-day moving average indicates that the bulls have regained control after a steep bear market from the mid-2021 peak of $137 to the September 2022 low of $69. We also just had a bullish golden cross in which the 50dma moved above the 200dma. Long here with a stop under $90 appears to be a favorable play, and eyeing an eventual move to $125 is prudent.

Overall, I like the trend and relative strength of this domestic Industrial company.

OSK: Bullish Breakout, Shares Could Pullback Into the Gap, $125 Target

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on OSK. Its valuation is reasonable following its massive Q2 earnings beat while EPS revisions are about as bullish as they get. Technically, shares could partially fill the gap, but I like the longer-term trend change that appears to have taken place.