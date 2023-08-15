Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VOXX International: Sell On Mounting Financial Challenges

Aug. 15, 2023 3:38 PM ETVOXX International Corporation (VOXX)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Last month, VOXX International Corporation reported weak Q1/FY2024 results with sales, margins, and profitability challenged by changing retail consumer consumption patterns post-COVID.
  • Even worse, management does not expect the business environment to improve anytime soon and abstained from reiterating previous projections for a return to growth in the second half of FY2024.
  • Adding insult to injury, a previous $39.4 million arbitration award against the company has recently been confirmed by the United States District Court.
  • The company ended the quarter with $5.6 million in cash and $36.7 million in outstanding debt principal under its various credit facilities. Availability under the company's up to $165 million asset-backed revolving credit facility decreased to $71.3 million, down from $84.0 million at the end of FY2023.
  • With no positive catalyst in sight, investors should continue to avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions.

Note:

I have covered VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, VOXX International Corporation or "VOXX" reported disappointing Q1/FY2024 results with sales, margins, and profitability

Henrik Alex
