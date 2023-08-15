Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hims & Hers: Niche Telehealth Player With Huge Potential

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. posted strong quarterly results, beating Q2 expectations and raising its full-year revenue guidance.
  • The company has tremendous potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry with its value proposition and disruptive approach.
  • Hims & Hers has a strong and loyal customer base, high gross margins, and a subscription-based revenue stream, making it a promising long-term investment.
  • Hims & Hers Health operates in a niche and has a significant moat, hard to overtake by newcomers. As such, we believe the stock is a strong buy.

Sick young Asian woman using laptop talk to doctor sitting on sofa in living room at home.

MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is a healthcare company that offers a convenient and discreet way for people to address personal medical concerns like hair loss and erectile dysfunction. They connect

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.01K Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Article Update Today, 3:51 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (384)
Thank you for reading this article.

Your support and engagement mean the world to me.
If you found value in my insights and analysis, I would be honored to have you as a follower for future articles.

Your feedback and input are always welcome, and I appreciate your contribution to the conversation.

Thank you for your support!
cruiser88 profile picture
cruiser88
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (270)
Great article, probably the most informed that I have seen on SA recently. It is so clear from comments on many other articles, as well as the price of the stock that the majority of investors do not fully understand this company and the opportunity ahead.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.