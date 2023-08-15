Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rohit Bhardwaj - CFO, IR

Scott Rook - President, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Gary Ho - Desjardins

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q2 2023 Conference and Webcast. [Operator Instructions].

I'm now pleased to present Rohit Bhardwaj. Please begin your meeting.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, and thank you for attending Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter of '23. With me on today's call is Scott Rook, President and CEO of Chemtrade. I will begin this morning's call by discussing our second quarter results and the current 2023 guidance. I will then hand the call over to Scott to provide more color on our outlook for the balance of this year and beyond.

We will then open the call for analyst Q&A. Please note that this call has an accompanying presentation available on our website, chemtradelogistics.com.

Before proceeding, please note that our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions and additional information on certain non-IFRS and other financial measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities available on sedarplus.ca.

One of the measures that we refer to in this call is adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude noncash items, such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. Although our accompanying presentation will refer to adjusted EBITDA, we will refer to it

