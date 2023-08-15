Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Delta: The Market Is Underestimating The Company's Strong Fundamentals

Aug. 15, 2023 4:29 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines is the best performing major airliner in the US, with a 145.16% increase in the last decade.
  • Delta has struggled recently due to increasing oil prices and inflation, but its core business is improving as air travel rebounds.
  • Delta's second quarter earnings were strong, with record revenue and profitability levels, and the company raised its guidance for 2023.
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 airplane

Boarding1Now

Premium doesn't often trade at a discount when it comes to investing. The best run and performing corporations usually command higher valuations, and investors are often forced to pay up for investments in the best companies and top management teams.

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.69K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.