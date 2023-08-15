Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Still Deeply Undervalued

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.11K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba reported double-digit growth rates again and all six business segments contributed to top line growth.
  • The stock remains deeply undervalued in my opinion - even when calculating with rather moderate growth assumptions.
  • But the high debt levels, the high youth unemployment and trouble in real estate should make us cautious about China in the foreseeable future.
  • However, at this point, a lot of negativity is already priced in for Alibaba.

Rosa Sparschwein mit herumfliegendem Geld

JulieAlexK/iStock via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is continuing to be a disappointment – especially the stock. When trying to look for a positive side, we can argue that the stock increased 65% since the bottom in October 2022 – certainly a strong

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.11K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, TCEHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

jarhead999 profile picture
jarhead999
Today, 4:47 PM
Premium
Comments (350)
Nice article, right on target, Investors biggest worry it's a Chinese stock, BUT at the ridiculous cheap price, it's a great risk- reward. I bought 2500 shrs today. and will write 90 day calls at 20-25%% out of the money. No brainer.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.