GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 3:37 PM ETGEE Group Inc. (JOB)
GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Dewan - Chairman and CEO

Kim Thorpe - SVP and CFO

Derek Dewan

Good morning, and welcome to the GEE Group Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Earnings and Update Webcast Conference Call. I'm Derek Dewan, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group, and we will be hosting today's call. Joining me as a co-presenter is Kim Thorpe, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you all for joining us today.

It is our pleasure to share with you GEE Group's results for the 2023 fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023. And provide you with our outlook for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and the foreseeable future.

Some comments Kim and I will make today may be considered forward-looking, including predictions, estimates, expectations and other statements about our future performance. These represent our current judgments of what the future holds and are subject to risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described below under the caption forward-looking statements safe harbor and in Monday's earnings press release and in our most recent 10-Q, 10-K and other SEC filings under the captions Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements, safe harbor. We assume no obligation to update statements made on today's call.

During this presentation, we also will talk about some non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations and explanations of the non-GAAP financial measures we will address today are included in the earnings press release. Our presentation of financial amounts, and related items including growth rates, based upon rounded amounts, for purposes of this call and all amounts, percentages and related items presented are approximations, accordingly.

