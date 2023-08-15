Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
iShares MSCI India ETF: Market Sentiment Is Lagging Reality

Aug. 15, 2023 4:38 PM ETiShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)2 Comments
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI India ETF is most likely lagging behind a shift in its key variables, presenting a lucrative valuation gap.
  • Diminishing equity risk premiums have not been met with contemporaneous realized returns.
  • In our view, India's country risk premium will converge with China's.
  • The iShares MSCI India ETF's high price-to-earnings ratio can probably be justified by a regional GDP trend growth forecast of above 6%.
  • Risks such as a negative information ratio and subdued dividends persist. However, our consensus on INDA ETF is extremely bright.
Digital Map of India with data charts

da-kuk

Today's analysis covers the iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA), whose scintillating performance in the past decade warrants further attention. Many expected, and still expect, Chinese stocks to outperform other BRICS nations' assets. However, we would like to turn our attention to India

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.17K Followers

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EZA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Steven Kine
Today, 5:15 PM
Thanks for your article I'm in WAINX & MINDX & will be watching INDA!
Any interest in India CEFs 🤔
Rolf Stumpf
Today, 5:00 PM
I divested from my Emerging Markets ETF some months ago and doubled down on INDA instead. Thank you for pointing out the flaws of the ETF next to the wealth of information you presented. Much appreciated. I see a lot of future potential in India's economy.
