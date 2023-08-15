ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

With the levelized cost of solar now lower than all other sources of energy, the companies which stand to benefit the most from its adoption face sustained tailwinds. Because I believe the panels have been commoditized, I view all panel manufacturers as un-investible. However, there are several businesses which provide ancillary support systems for photovoltaics while still maintaining their moats.

I believe SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is an attractive picks-and-shovels play. They are currently facing both short-term headwinds and long-term tailwinds; this is likely to produce a buying opportunity. After looking over the state of their industry and its present inventory problems, and juxtaposing that against their financials and valuation, I presently rate SolarEdge as a Hold.

Company Background

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is a developer of support infrastructure for the photovoltaic industry. Their products and services include energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, energy management, as well as grid services. They were incorporated in 2006 and are headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

SEDG Residential (Investor Presentation, Aug 2023, Page 11) SEDG Commercial (Investor Presentation, Aug 2023, Page 13) SEDG Utility Scale (Investor Presentation, Aug 2023, Page 15)

A Duopoly Of Capability

As of late 2021, SolarEdge and Enphase (ENPH) controlled 95% of the global inverter market share. Last week I wrote an article explaining why Enphase is well positioned to benefit from the low levelized cost of photovoltaics. However, they are not alone; SolarEdge has successfully tackled the same problem with a different approach.

With a traditional string inverter, if even one panel on a string becomes shaded, the output voltage is unlikely to be able to overcome grid voltage, so the energy produced would likely be wasted. Back before I got my bachelors, I spent some time doing photovoltaic installations. This was before microinverters and power optimizers were common, and often homeowners didn't understand the importance of keeping their panels clear of debris. Because they were wired in series, I used to tell people that shading even a single panel in a string is comparable to kinking a garden hose; the shaded panel is no longer a good conductor of electricity and cripples the output of the entire string.

Inverter Types (Nrgcleanpower.com)

Without solving this shading problem, systems which use traditional string inverters produce less total power over the life of the system. They also have their panels faced to the same tilt and azimuth angle, so the panels all receive the same amount of insolation. Anytime the panels produce a dissimilar amount of output from the rest of its string, waste is introduced into the system.

Benefits of SolarEdge vs. String Inverters (SolarEdge.com, SE Benefits Poster)

SolarEdge tackles this problem by attaching a power optimizer to each panel. These optimizers regulate the panel output on an individual level before sending the energy to an inverter. A significant advantage this has over the decentralized microinverter systems that Enphase uses, is that SolarEdge inverters can be mounted in more easily accessible locations.

Benefits of SolarEdge vs. Microinverters (SolarEdge.com, SE Benefits Poster)

Long-Term Trends

The global solar panel market is projected to maintain a CAGR of 18% through 2030. The global microinverter market is expected to have a CAGR of 17.8% until 2028.

Several years ago, the levelized cost of solar fell below the cost of non-renewables. More recently, it has even fallen below the cost of wind.

Levelized Cost Of Electricity (Lazard, Dan Gearino, Insideclimatenews.org)

Our projections for the maximum rate of solar adoption have always been affected by the pace we can adapt our grid to one that is capable of handling large amounts of intermittent sources. Our current grid does not contain enough storage. As we include more photovoltaics into our system, they warp the supply and demand curve more and more. We refer to this warping as the Duck Curve. To prevent damage to parts of the grid, commercial scale operations are forced to disconnect portions of their system during the overproduction that occurs in the middle of every day.

The Duck Curve (Brad Bouillon; Standford University)

The ultra cheap cost of solar is shifting our incentives around storage to the point that we are now looking at new battery types. Specifically, a large scale rollout of iron-air batteries is currently in the works. Iron-air batteries are not a new technology, but have always been overlooked because of their less-than-ideal performance characteristics. However, they are significantly less expensive to produce than Li-ion. The low cost and abundance of iron means sourcing enough metal for a widespread adoption of grid scale storage should no longer be a problem.

Guidance

Their most recent earnings call transcript indicates that SolarEdge is experiencing the same issues with inventory that Enphase is. Both companies are facing a situation where demand is curtailing, and the supply chain between them and their end use customers is already rather full.

SEDG Excess Inventory (Earnings Call Transcript, Q2 2023)

They expect the current inventory adjustment period to continue for the next two quarters in Europe. In the United States, they expect it to last "at least through the end of the year." Globally, they are taking a mixed outlook as not all markets are currently being crippled by higher interest rates. They cited South Africa and Thailand as both witnessing high demand and growth because of a combination of grid instability and favorable local regulations.

Annual Financials

Before diving into their annual financials, I have to note that this company shifted its fiscal reporting cycle in 2016. Before then, annual reports were released in June instead of December. The strong tailwinds caused by the low cost of solar have been providing SolarEdge with revenue increases. In 2013 they had an annual revenue of $133.2M; by 2022 that had increased to $3,110.3M. This represents a total increase of 2235.1% at an average annual rate of 248.3%.

SEDG Annual Revenue (By Author)

Their margins were fairly stable from 2015 to 2019, before experiencing a contraction. They appear to be maintaining a new range since 2019. As of the most recent annual report, gross margins were 27.15%, EBITDA margins were 10.68%, operating margins were 9.09%, and net margins were 3.02%.

SEDG Annual Margins (By Author)

Their pace of dilution is unappealing. Because it also came with significant increases in revenue and income, I view it as accretive. Total common shares outstanding was at 2.8M in 2013; by the end of 2022 that had risen to 56.1M. This represents a 1903.6% rise in share count, which comes out to an average annual rate of 211.5%. Over that same period, operating income rose from -$18.4M to $282.7M.

SEDG Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

Overall, their debt situation is healthy. As of the 2022 annual report, they only had $4.9M in net interest expense, total debt was $735.5M, and long-term debt was $624.5M.

SEDG Annual Debt (By Author)

Although their income is quite healthy, their cash flow situation is far from ideal. SolarEdge has suffered from negative cash flow for the last three years. As of this most recent annual report, cash and equivalents was $783.1M, short-term investments were $241.1M, operating income was $282.7M, EBITDA was $332.3M, net income was $93.8M, unlevered free cash flow was -$299.7M, and levered free cash flow was -$301.2M.

SEDG Annual Cash Flow (By Author)

Their annual total equity has been growing.

SEDG Annual Total Equity (By Author)

The values for their returns for 2013 are skewing the chart, so I'm going to treat them as outliers and scrub them.

SEDG Annual Returns (By Author)

By replacing their figures for 2013 with zeros, we can see the trends that have been established since then. SolarEdge was maintaining annual ROIC values above 20%, but they have been dropping since 2020. As of the most recent annual report, ROIC was 3.22%, ROCE was 6.80%, and ROE was at 4.31%.

SEDG Annual Returns Sans 2013 (By Author)

Quarterly Financials

Their quarterly financials are showing strong revenue growth. Eight quarters ago SolarEdge had a quarterly revenue of $480.1M. Four quarters ago that had grown to $727.8M; by this most recent quarter that had risen again, this time to $991.3M. This represents a total two-year increase of 106.5% and an average quarterly rate of 13.31%.

SEDG Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Their margins experienced an expansion in early 2021. This was followed by a contraction which found a low in Q2 2022. They have since re-expanded. As of the most recent quarter gross margins were 32.01%, EBITDA margins were 16.5%, operating margins were 15.17%, and net margins were at 12.05%.

SEDG Quarterly Margins (By Author)

Their dilution rate appears to have dropped. The sum of their last eight quarters of dilution comes to 8.03%; over the last four quarters this has dropped to 1.79%.

SEDG Quarterly Buyback/Dilution Rate (By Author)

Their debt situation continues to stay healthy. This most recent quarter, the income from their short-term investments overcame their interest expenses. SolarEdge had $3.4M in quarterly net interest expense, total debt was at $735M, and long-term debt was at $625.9M.

SEDG Quarterly Debt (By Author)

As of the most recent quarter cash and equivalents was $558M, short term investments was $493.2M, EBITDA was $163.6M, operating income was $150M, net income was $119.5M, unlevered free cash flow was at -$209.3M, and levered free cash flow was at -$209.3M.

SEDG Quarterly Cash Flow (By Author)

Even when looked at on a quarterly basis, total equity continues to rise.

SEDG Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Both mirroring and lagging what happened to their margins, their returns experienced a contraction in 2022 before expanding in the first half of 2023. As of the most recent earnings report ROIC was 3.67%, ROCE was 3.28%, and ROE was at 4.74%.

SEDG Quarterly Returns (By Author)

Valuation

On August 14th, 2023, SolarEdge had a market capitalization of $9.97B and traded for $177.00 per share. They do not pay a dividend, so using their forward P/E of 26.16x, and their EPS Long-Term CAGR of 28.51%, I calculated a PEGY of 0.918x and an Inverted PEGY of 1.090x. As this PEGY value is slightly below 1 and implies a fair value estimate of around $192.90 per share, I currently view the company as slightly undervalued.

Risks

SolarEdge is currently suffering from a curtailing of demand as a result of elevated interest rates. New solar installations have high upfront expenses and are frequently funded through loans. Interest rates are currently being maintained at an elevated rate to fight against inflation. The Fed has made it clear that they are willing to do whatever it takes to beat inflation back down. I expect that demand for new solar installations will stay suppressed for as long as rates stay elevated.

The photovoltaic industry and its ancillaries exist in a high-competition environment. The fact that panels have become so cheap and are being commoditized, and yet inverters have yet to, means that this industry may face increasing competitive pressure from outside players. The duopoly that Enphase and SolarEdge currently enjoy could be challenged by another company such as Tesla (TSLA), which was recently measured at 5.5% of market share.

Catalysts

The inverter industry is currently facing headwinds from elevated interest rates. I expect that when rates eventually go down, demand will elevate. In addition to demand finding a new normal, the industry may even experience a wave of pent-up demand once the rates begin lowering.

As cheaper batteries are manufactured at scale and the cost of grid storage goes down, demand for solar should continue rising. I believe demand for inverters will stay roughly correlated with demand for photovoltaics, so I view the lowering cost of storage as a boon for SolarEdge.

Conclusions

SolarEdge has a clear moat and exists as half of a duopoly in an industry with sustained tailwinds. They have been experiencing fantastic revenue growth. Their annual margins and returns have been contracting over the last several years. If it wasn't paired with excellent growth, I would be concerned about their negative cash flow. Overall, this company appears to be in a situation where it's being forced to grow quickly to meet demand. If it is ever unable to keep up, it faces the prospect of losing market share.

The current macro situation is the only thing preventing me from placing a buy recommendation on SolarEdge. The inventory glut the industry is faced with is projected to last at least two more quarters. I believe this means that valuations in the inverter industry may continue dropping. Anyone experiencing FOMO is unlikely to be burned by beginning a regime of dollar cost averaging now, but I believe that I may be presented with a better buying opportunity if I wait.

Options Trade

If I were wanting to enter a trade based on my conclusion that the inverter industry is likely to experience continued pressure for as long as the Fed maintains rates at an elevated level, I would first look at front put ratio spreads. Before I proceed with an example, I should state a warning that new options traders frequently misunderstand their nonlinear behavior. As with all new strategies, paper trading until one is comfortable with it is advisable.

After examining a couple of 2-leg strategies, I eventually chose to move to a 3-leg strategy so I could move the breakeven lower. There are many different ways to set these up, so don't feel like the strikes and expirations I chose are the only correct way to do this.

The first leg is a long put with a strike below the current share price and almost a year of time on it. The second leg is selling a put with the same expiration, but a strike that is chosen so the premium value is slightly more than half of the cost of the first leg. The third leg consists of two puts, each chosen so that the sum of their premiums is also a little more than half of the cost of the first leg. The idea here is that the second and third legs more than pay for the first leg, yet the first leg gains in value as the price goes down, so it pushes the breakeven below all the strikes.

SEDG Options Trade Legs (Optionsprofitcalculator.com) SEDG Options Trade Returns (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

If the expiration arrives next June and SEDG is trading above $170, the trade nets a $190 net profit. Between $140 per share and $170 per share, the trade pays out an increasing amount as it goes down. It pays a maximum payout of $3,190 between $110 and $140. Below $110 the profits begin to vanish and reach negative after the breakeven of $94.04. Considering my fair value estimate for the company ($192.90 per share) is 105.13% above this breakeven, I view this trade as having a significant margin of safety.

If a perceived bottom is reached before the expiration, the long put with a strike of $170 can be sold, or rolled for a gain and converted into more shares. While the goal is to get handed shares as cheaply as possible, if the share price goes up, the trade can still be closed for a small gain.

Although I view this as a low-risk trade, it is not zero risk. It is possible the fundamentals of the company are altered to the point that its fair value estimate is lowered. This has the potential to shrink or even vanish away the margin of safety. I have to be clear that my attitude on this spread is based on the conclusion that although their industry is dealing with short-term headwinds, they are only temporary and their long-term tailwinds will eventually overcome them.