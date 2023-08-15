Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

888 Holdings plc (EIHDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 4:16 PM ET888 Holdings plc (EIHDF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

888 Holdings plc (OTCPK:EIHDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Mendelsohn - Executive Chair

Yariv Dafna - Chief Financial Officer

Vaughan Lewis - Chief Strategy Officer

Jonathan Mendelsohn

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for 888's 2023 Interim Results Presentation. I'm Jon Mendelsohn, and alongside me are Yariv Dafna, the Group Chief Financial Officer; and Vaughan Lewis, the Chief Strategy Officer. So this morning, on Slide 2, you can see the agenda for today's presentation. I'll be providing an overview of key developments during the first half before handing over to Yariv and Vaughan to take you through our financial and strategic progress in more detail. We will then provide the opportunity to take your questions.

Slide 4 reaffirms our key priorities as a Board against which we have made good progress in all key areas in the four months since our full year results and Q1 update. Firstly, I was delighted to announce the appointment of Per Widerstrom as Chief Executive Officer a few weeks ago. The Board ran a very thorough search process, and we had a wide range of very strong candidates given the quality of the business and our assets. Per was a clear standout candidate for the board. He is an inspiring and proven leader with extensive industry experience, including in public companies.

Per also has a very strong track record of executing value creation plans in omnichannel global betting and gaming businesses. In addition to this strong track record and experience, his high energy approach to building a strong and progressive work culture means we are even more excited about the future. And I look forward to him starting in 2 months, at which point I will revert to the role of Nonexecutive Chair. In the meantime, I have

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.