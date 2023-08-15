Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ferroglobe: Nice Rebound Quarter And Almost Net Debt Free

Aug. 15, 2023 5:17 PM ETFerroglobe PLC (GSM)4 Comments
CashFlow Hunter
Summary

  • Ferroglobe reported better-than-expected results with adjusted EPS of $0.30 and EBITDA of close to $106 million.
  • The company redeemed $150 million of bonds and signed a new power purchase agreement with the Spanish government.
  • The stock is still cheap and management is optimistic about a turnaround in the next few quarters.
Ferroglobe Second Quarter Update:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) reported results that were better than most people expected on the buy-side and the sell-side. There are not many sell-side analysts, who cover the name, so speaking with other buy-side holders of the stock can matter more

CashFlow Hunter
9.54K Followers
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Kakophonix
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (434)
they have declared the soon announcement of either dividend or buyback. Dealing now about lifting up restrictions as they have no more sense with their $37M net debt.
Firebelly
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (163)
This stock is a keeper! The more I read about it, the more I like it.

@Cash Flow Hunter do you have any Thoughts on CSIQ ? Seems incredibly undervalued as well with strong growth.
CashFlow Hunter
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (1.61K)
@Firebelly not really. looks like it burns cash. That's generally not my bag.
