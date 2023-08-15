Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 4:38 PM ETMarfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCPK:MRRTY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 15, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Puzziello - Director of IR

Timothy Klein - CEO, North American Operations

Rui Mendonca - CEO, South American Operations

Paulo Pianez - Sustainability and Communications Director

Tang David - Financial VP and IR Officer

Marcos Molina - Founder and Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Ferreira - JP Morgan

Thiago Duarte - BTG Patrol

Antonio Hernandez - Barclays

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America

Pedro Neto - XP

Sebastian Rodriguez - JP Morgan

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Marfrig Global Foods Q2 2023 Earnings Call. This presentation is being recorded and interpreted simultaneously in both languages. For those who wish to listen to the conference in Portuguese, please click on the Interpretation button and select the English option. For a better experience, click on mute original audio.

[Operator Instructions]. We have Mr. Marcos Molina, Founder and Chairman of the Board; Mr. Tim Klein, CEO of the Americas; Rui Mendonca, CEO for South America Operations; Mr. Tang David, VP of Finance and IR; Paulo Pianez, Sustainability, and Communications Director; and IR director, Mr. Eduardo Puzziello are here with us today. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. We will then have the Q&A session. Further instructions will be given then.

Before we proceed, we would like to state that, statements made during the conference are based on the business perspective of the company, based on projections, financial, and operational goals. Based on the company's beliefs as well as information currently available to the company. Future statements are no guarantee of performance because they involve risks, uncertainties, and premises. And they relate to future events and they depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors and analysts should understand that the economic scenario among other operational factors may affect future results of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.